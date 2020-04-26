Several sources coming out grom North Korea have claimed that Notth Korean Supreme leader and dictator, Kim Jong-Un is dead, Saturday.

Media outlets in China and Japan have been reporting the speculated death of the dictator as a fact. According to other sources, the dictator was already on his death bed and that he had no hope of resurrection. However, due to the secretive regime in the country, the speculated death of the 36-year-old leader is hard to verify.

The speculations of Jong-Un's death started after the vice director of a Hong Kong-backed news channel, Shijian Xingzou, who also said that she was a niece of a Chinese foreign minister, said that a "very solid" source told her that the North Korean dictator has died.

Meanwhile, adding more fuel to the rumors of the dictator's deteriorating health condition is the satellite images of a train parked in front of his compound in Wonsan. According to CNN's Will Ripley, although the presence of the train does not prove anything, it may be an indication that the North Korean leader is either undergoing or planning something serious. This is because Jong-Un usually travels by driving his own car and it is widely known how much he loves flying his own plane when he is in good health.

Ripley also said, however, that there is also a big possibility that the dictator's plan includes something which is serious but does not need to be quick like an emergency medical flight since trains do not travel as fast.

China reportedly sent a team of medical experts in North Korea

The said news came amidst the rumors about Kim Jong-Un's health deteriorating and the reports that China has dispatched a team to the country including a team of medical experts to check on and give advice to the supreme leader, according to statements of three people familiar with the situation.

According to a Chinese doctor who is said to be part of the team that traveled from Beijing to Pyongyang in order to see the condition of Jong-Un reportedly said that the reason for his illness is a delay in a simple heart procedure. As of the moment, further details about this remains unknown.

The said delegation left China and headed to North Korea last Thursday. The reason for such a trip, however, still remains unclear, and Beijing has refused to give any comments.

Supreme Leader's reported 'death' caused civil unrest in the country

The said rumors about the demise of theire great leader has ignited fears and civil unrest in the country which is believed to be nuclear-armed.

Rumors of Kim Jong-Un being ill started last Monday after he underwent heart surgery on April 12, but the reports are still unconfirmed.

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump also released a statement downplaying the reports claiming the North Korean leader is in grave danger. Trump said that he believes that the reports were incorrect and that he had been in contact with North Korean Officials.

According to an official who is familiar with U.S. intelligence, it is already known that the dictator has health problems but there is no reason to believe that he is seriously ill. He also thinks that the leader will soon be seen in public.

The 'Next Great Leader'

With the talks about Jong-Un's unstable condition and said 'death', all eyes are now turned towards his probable successor, his sister and closest confidant Kim Yo Jong.

Despite the fact that Yo Jong does not have the same bizarre, high-fade bouffants like the three generations of male rulers in her family that came before her, she is also reported to share the same traits as her brother. She is also said to be secretive and is not known for high patience towards political adversaries. However, many things about her remain a mystery.

Yo Jong is also expected to rule with the same iron fist as her predecessors. She has also been blacklisted by the U.S Treasury Department back in 2017 for human rights abuses.

