Meghan Markle is one of the most unpopular royals because of the backlash she has weathered in the U.K.

From the Sussexes' strained relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton to the latest "private jet" scandal, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have soldiered through a fair share of negative press over the last few weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken to social media to ask for "compassion" in the advent of public criticism. The couple posted the request on their official Instagram account, which featured a quote by the Dalai Lama.

Their Instagram message asked for unity and compassion during the coronavirus outbreak with cases that topped 200,000 worldwide. The hopeful message was posted upon daily life dramatically changing in several countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The message came while Harry and Meghan are observing quarantine in Canada.

The pair wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, "These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary."

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring."

Prince Harry and Markle told the public that they will be informing the public of safe and healthy practices and will share credible news from trusted sources.

Starting at the end of March, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue financial independence from the Royal Family in North America.

A website suggested that it would be more effective if the Duchess of Sussex showed compassion, instead of just telling the public to practice it.

They said they will be sharing information and resources from credible experts and inspiring stories. These inspiring stories highlight "how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

The couple also pointed out the empathy that some celebrities seem to be lacking at the moment.

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

They also aim to serve as a support system to the general public, reminding others that "we are all in this together" no matter what, as we strive to "build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us."

The Dalai Lama quote they posted said that the key to a happier and more successful world is the growth of compassion. They featured the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, a spiritual leader and a man of peace.

