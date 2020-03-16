The women who have married into the British royal family, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, are all classy, stylish, brilliant, and generous. They have all also been known to share handwritten notes to show their care and, it turns out, there are many clues about what they have in common (and how they are different) hidden in their handwriting.

Graphologists study various aspects of a person's handwriting to derive clues about the writer's personality. Each handwriting has its own unique character that could be gleaned from the author's personality.

Meghan Markle's handwriting has unfolded that she is more guarded than Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana.

Sheila Lowe, a forensic handwriting examiner, said, "On a spectrum, we have Meghan at one end with the strong reserve and need to control her image (not in a negative way)."

Kate Middleton was shown to be in the middle who is more willing to be spontaneous.

Princess Diana's relaxed, curvy handwriting is far more willing to show her truth like an open book.

According to Lowe, "Meghan's beautiful writing has many flourishes that on one hand draw attention to her, but on the other, there is a formality that also keeps a distance." Her handwriting tells that Meghan wants to project an image of beauty, perfection, and uniqueness, due to some insecurity. "The degree of control seen in this handwriting reveals a woman of strong emotion who works to hold back the tide and only show what she wants others to see."

The expert said that Kate's handwriting shows a personality that embodies harmony. Opposite of Meghan's, it reflects a very different personality from her sister-in-law. "Kate's writing is flexible, forward-leaning, simplified, original, which indicates her strong need for a conflict-free environment and desire to create harmony wherever she is."

The handwriting of Prince William's wife reveals she is open to new ideas. Her ability to adapt is shown in loose writing rhythm and rightward trending writing which "allows her to glide around difficulties and continue on to meet her objectives with a combination of sound, pragmatic common sense, which we see in the way the letters connect to each other and quick connections in the upper area of writing - a lively, intuitive way of reaching for new ideas."

Lowe said Diana's handwriting is recognizable with a large, round openness that reveals a woman who needed love, affection, attention, and approval in a grand way. "Her rounded, soft writing has few angles and shows that, like Kate, an abiding need for harmony prompted her to do her best to create a serene backdrop for her life. The horizontally expanded writing indicates that freedom was a powerful imperative for her."

It suggested that while she may compromise to have a sense of harmony, she longed for freedom the most.

Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

