It can be recalled that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., caused a stir before the royal wedding with a paparazzi scandal and his absence from the ceremony. He had been repeatedly slamming the royal family on interviews.

One story arc in the family drama was her decision to cut ties with her father leading to her wedding when he was offered money to stage photographs for the paparazzi. This proved that public judgment around Meghan's choices came long before the royal Prince Harry and Meghan declared that they will step down as senior members of the royal family.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex's half-brother is claiming that she owes their father a huge moral debt. He also alleged that this may be the reason why the father and daughter stopped talking.

Meghan's estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. has urged the former "Suits" actress to get off her high horse and grant her father Thomas his dying wish of meeting his grandson Archie.

Tom, 54, estimated that Thomas Markle Sr. spent as much as half a million dollars on his daughter Meghan, which meant she ultimately had a responsibility to help her dad.

Asked the reason behind him and the duchess stop talking, he said, "It could be about money, because my dad did mention I should be being taken care of right about now, instead of you know... my dad has been helping me out quite a bit too, getting me through not working and stuff like that. He has been taking care of me pretty well, making sure I just have money in my pocket."

Tom said that their father dedicated his entire life to her. He then apologized for the last three years of bad press.

Aside from seeing his grandson, he initially requested for his daughter's presence back in his life. Now, the Duchess of Sussex's father does not care anymore if he dies without seeing his daughter again but would like to see Archie before he passes away. Tom added that their father has only got a few good years left.

This was after pleading her to call him and not getting any response.

Thomas Jr. said, "He is so frustrated because he can't get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off."

Meghan's brother predicts that she would jump at the opportunity to be on big screens again. He sees her back in Hollywood and "anything that has to do with Hollywood, especially George Clooney and big A-list people in Hollywood, is attractive to her."

On their family being ignored, Thomas Jr. assured that they are all fine with the treatment, "but it would just be nice to put everything aside and just be a family."

"Like hey, how have you been, let's get together for dinner."

