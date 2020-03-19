Kate Middleton was caught weeping in public after a particularly emotional royal engagement.

The narrative of the Royal Family has been dramatic nowadays, including Prince Andrew's "car-crash" Newsnight interview, multiple divorces within the Firm and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down the royal frontline. Middleton has had her work cut out as a peacemaker. A source said the duchess she has taken the news of Megxit badly especially as she was used to seeing Prince Harry as a younger brother, but they have moved to Canada.

While the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her composure most of the time, she apparently shed tears when she was visiting East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH).

This unearthed 2014 report revealed that Middleton could not contain her emotions upon learning about a mother's loss.

Prince William's wife is the patron of several charitable causes and organizations, but she holds a fondness for this one in particular.

She has adopted East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) as one of her initial patronages in January 2012 and has rallied for the cause since then.

One woman's story, Leigh Smith, struck a chord within Middleton. Smith lost her three-month-old baby from a rare heart condition. "Leigh had sent the Duchess a letter about her late baby Beatrice and had received a personal reply from the royal. Baby Beatrice spent her final days at the Quidenham hospice which EACH replaced with a new facility called The Nook... Throwing her arms around Leigh, Kate called the 33-year-old physiotherapist a 'brave lady' when she met her in person at the launch event."

Middleton launched The Nook facility in November 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge called the 33-year-old physiotherapist a "brave lady" at the launch event.The two ladies were both emotional at the time.

Smith said Middleton sought her out and gave her a hug before she left. "I was getting quite teary-eyed, she had tears in her eyes, and she just said to me, 'You're a very brave lady and again, I'm just so, so sorry'."

Reports also emerged that Meghan Markle reportedly made Middleton cry shortly before her wedding.

The two duchesses had a tense moment at the royal wedding during May.

The bride reportedly exerted pressure on Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte and wanted her to wear the best bridesmaid dress, a royal insider said.

A source said Middleton was left in tears after the bridesmaids dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. "Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional."

The two royal wives allegedly don't get along, according to several reports.

Prince Harry and Prince William's strained relationship was believed to be one of the biggest factors that led to Harry and Meghan's decision to become independent from the Royal Family, sources revealed.

