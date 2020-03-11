Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are four times more likely to divorce in the next five years than to return as senior members of the royal family, according to bookmakers.

This was said after crisis talks were held by the Queen at Sandringham on Monday to discuss the pair's future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fighting off rumors since they tied the knot.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been filling in responsibilities since the Sussexes stepped back and Prince Andrew was booted from royal life.

Biographer and former Vanity Fair contributing editor Sally Bedell Smith was not shocked by Prince Harry and Markle's announcement, "If we look back on it now, we can see the progression of it in the splitting of William and Harry's households, the splitting of the foundation. And in Meghan in particular-her increasing outspokenness and effort to devise her own role. We could see back at the end of their African tour and in that ITV documentary last fall, that they were both very unhappy."

Their real motives for deciding to break away from the Royal Family reportedly "concern" the Queen, said a royal expert.

Bookmakers are giving odds of 3/1 for Harry and Meghan to get divorced in the next 5 years.

A £100 wager on the falling out of their marriage with Paddy Power would return £400. £100 staked on their rejoining the Royal Family would win £1,500.

Julie Montagu Viscountess Hinchingbrooke said the Queen would be concerned about the hidden agenda behind the decision, as she would ensure the pair was not profiting from the Crown.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, Prince Wiliam Dealing With Coronavirus Scare

Because of ongoing tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II has been acting as a mediator between the Sussexes and the remaining senior royals with regard to ironing out plans and details involving Megxit.

Most Megxit negotiations have gone very smoothly, but there was quite a bit of drama involving the Sussexes' brand, Sussex Royal.

Prince Harry and Markle's divorce is considered more likely than Serena Williams winning Wimbledon. But the bookmakers are positive about Meghan and Harry's ambitions and they are valued at halves to become financially independent in 2025.

The prince and former "Suits" actress have revealed any signs that there is trouble in paradise and have looked happy together during their recent public appearances.

It was reported prior to their 2018 wedding that Prince Harry's bride was not asked to sign a prenuptial agreement because prenups are not common in the U.K., especially among royals.

The Queen is not convinced that Megxit was not a careless decision, "She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago."

For Prince Harry, leaving behind the royal life is going to have trials and tribulations.

The Sussexes are 12/1 likely to star in their own reality TV show and Meghan is worth a flutter at 20/1 to appear in a special episode of "Suits" for which she was renowned as an actress. The price of 100/1 on Meghan to star as herself in the Crown would appear to be estimated slightly short given that the most recent series has only surmounted up to 1977.

Related Article: Meghan Markle's Bond with Queen Elizabeth Revealed