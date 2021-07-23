North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn proposed a measure on Thursday that would prohibit the use of government money to pay airlines that transport illegal immigrants across the nation.

Language of the 'No-Fly For Illegals Act'

The government would be barred from paying up the bill for migrant air travel if the measure dubbed as the No-Fly for Illegals Act, were to pass, given that "the presence of such alien in the United States is illegal," according to a published article in Washington Examiner.

However, it is also stated in the bill that it allows for exceptions if the trip is used to deport illegal immigrants or if it shields the individual "from an immediate danger to the alien's life or bodily safety"; and that includes hospital visits that are only available in the U.S.

Cawthorn said in a statement, "Illegal immigrants are being flown to, and relocated across, our once secure nation with no regard to our nation's laws or families safety. I'm deeply troubled by the reports regarding the crisis at our southern border and the dangerous and unlawful immigration policies of the Biden administration," according to a published article in FOX News,

The Republican lawmaker added that they witnessed a secure border under President Trump, but they do not see any border under President Biden. He also said that he would not stand by and watch while illegal immigrants illegally transported and moved to other states on the taxpayer's dime. This is why he proposed the bill.

Several Republican Lawmakers Supported the Bill

The bill's co-sponsors include Republican Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Greg Steube of Florida, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Randy Weber of Texas, according to Sioux County Radio.

Needless to say, President Joe Biden has received bipartisan criticism for his handling of the southern border issue, which has seen an unprecedented influx of migrants, including unaccompanied children, since he took office on Jan. 20. Republicans throughout the nation have raised worries that the government is using planes to transport migrants across the country without first informing local officials.

In June, the overall number of illegal immigrants apprehended surpassed 188,000, an increase from the previous month's total. Over one million migrants have been met at the southern border so far this fiscal year, with many of them being unaccompanied minors.

Biden Administration Secretly Relocate Migrant Children Across the Country

Many Republicans, like Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, were concerned when it was revealed in May that the Biden administration is covertly moving migrant children across the United States via aircraft.

President Biden's failure at the border, according to Hagerty, would result in a systematic resettling of migrants in the towns, putting a strain on schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies, as well as increasing drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Although state officials examined surveillance video and started to push executives in the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal authorities first denied a tip about the aircraft. Similarly, when local media reported that four aircraft landed into Chattanooga's Wilson Air Center under the cover of night on May 20, Tennessee legislators retaliated.

