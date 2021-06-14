Christian Eriksen "was gone" before being resuscitated from cardiac arrest, according to Denmark's team doctor, who spoke during a news conference on Sunday.

Denmark's Team Doctor Confirms Eriksen's Cardiac Arrest

In a recently published article in USA Today, Eriksen really fell into cardiac arrest at one point during his medical emergency, according to the Denmark team doctor on Sunday. The incident happened during the team's match on Saturday.

According to a published article in BBC News, Morten Boesen said "Well, what should I say? He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation and it was cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don't know."

He also added that he got him back after one 'de-fim,' In a recently published article in CNN News, the team doctor also added "The details. I am not a cardiologist, so the details about what happened and further I will leave to the experts."

Eriksen Now in Good Condition

Boesen informed reporters that he talked with Eriksen, who is in stable condition and doing "OK given the circumstances." Eriksen, on the other hand, will be kept in the hospital for more testing and monitoring.

It all started when Eriksen was walking towards the sideline on a throw-in in the 43rd minute when he looked to falter and then fall forward on the ground. Teammates shouted out and motioned for trainers on the sideline to rush in for aid, and play was quickly halted.

Responders gave Eriksen a "cardiac massage" after discovering him on his side, breathing and with a pulse. However, physicians swiftly lost those indications of life, necessitating the deployment of a defibrillator, according to Boesen. Eriksen was conscious and able to converse with Boesen by the time he left the field, according to the doctor.

Eriksen Sent Message to Danish Teammates

In a published article in CNN News, Eriksen sent a message to his Danish teammates from the hospital, where he is resting after collapsing on the field just before halftime. Meanwhile, the Danish Football Association also confirmed that they spoke with Eriksen and assured them that he is now in a stable condition.

The Danish FA also released a statement on Sunday and they thank everyone most especially the fans for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen. They also thank the players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs, and more.

Furthermore, Eriksen wanted his teammates to play, according to Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, and he was more concerned about his teammates and his family.

The 29-year-old midfielder presently plays for Inter Milan in Serie A, having spending seven years with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

Inter Milan Team Doctor Released a Statement

In a recently published article in Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan team doctor Piero Volpi said "The important thing is that he is well, but there had never been any episode that, even remotely, had hinted at a problem, neither when he was at Tottenham, nor at Inter. In Italy, controls are very rigorous."

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also clarified that Eriksen has never had Covid-19 but did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

