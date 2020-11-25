After suffering a heart attack, Argentinian legendary football player, Diego Maradona, died at the age of 60, as confirmed by Matias Morla, the legend's longtime agent, on Wednesday.

Argentina Football Association released a statement emphasizing that the organization, through its president, Claudio Tapia, expressed its deepest pain at the death of their national legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

The association also added that the legend will always be in their hearts.

Even the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, confirmed a three-day national mourning following the news.

The Argentinian president also tweeted and posted a photo of him hugging Maradona and a caption saying that the legend took them (the people of Argentina) to the highest place in the world.

He also added that Maradona made them immensely happy, and he was the greatest of all.

Fernandez also thanked Maradona for his existence and stated that they would miss him for the rest of their lives.

Pele, the retired Brazilian soccer star, also mourned the death of the Argentinian legend in a brief statement sharing that certainly, one day, they will be kicking the ball again together in the sky above, CBS Sports reported.

Several weeks ago, Maradona underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma as he was recently battling health issues.

Based on the statement from Maradona's acquaintances, the football player recently suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The Argentinian legendary football player was born in 1960 and captained Argentina during the 1986 World Cup glory and reached the final in the year 1990.

At the height of his club career at Napoli from 1984 to 1991, he helped the club win its only two Italian league titles.

According to ESPN, Napoli shared on Wednesday that the death of Maradona was a devastating blow not only for the club but for the whole city as well, and they are all mourning.

Nicola Lombardo, the club's spokesman, stated that they feel like a boxer who has been knocked out as they were still shocked about the news.

The club also tweeted that they know that everyone is waiting for a word from them, but the club asked what words could be possible for the extent of pain that they are currently experiencing, Mirror reported.

The club also mentioned that now is the time for tears and later will be for words.

Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino shared that it is a very sad day for the football world. He added that a legend of the sport has left.

Dal Pano also mentioned how Maradona made them believed that dreams do come true as he made the fans excited across the planet when he was playing.

UEFA confirmed that there would be a minute of silence before all of the Champion's League matches will start on Wednesday together with Europa League on Thursday.

