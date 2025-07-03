U.S. Politics

Trump is 'Claiming Credit' for Bombshell Report on Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use, Author Says

"He's like, calling people to say, 'do you think Elon is crazy?'" the author said

By
Elon Musk Takes Jab at Trump's Age As Lawmakers Debate
President Donald Trump is reportedly claiming he helped leak details about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's alleged drug use to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump is reportedly privately boasting that he helped tip off the New York Times about Elon Musk's alleged drug use, according to journalist Michael Wolff, who says the president is now claiming credit for the report.

The feud between former allies Trump and Musk has escalated in recent weeks as Musk publicly criticized Trump's massive spending package, calling it "utterly insane" and threatening to fund primary challengers to any Republican who backs it. That criticism has reportedly struck a nerve.

In a recent podcast interview with The Daily Beast, Wolff said Trump has been calling allies to vent about Musk, accusing the billionaire of excessive drug use and suggesting he was behind the May New York Times exposé detailing Musk's alleged use of ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy and mushrooms.

"He's like, calling people to say, 'do you think Elon is crazy?'" Wolff recounted. "He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don't you? ... Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times."

While Wolff clarified that he had no proof Trump or his team was the actual source, he emphasized that Trump is now allegedly openly "claiming credit."

Musk has denied taking drugs, and the Times said its reporting was based on interviews with over a dozen people close to Musk, as well as private messages it had reviewed. Still, the accusation has added fuel to an already bitter rift between the former allies.

Earlier this week, Trump publicly lashed out at Musk, threatening to cut off his government subsidies and telling supporters Musk might have to "head back home to South Africa." Meanwhile, Musk has floated the idea of launching a new "America Party" if Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" makes it through Congress.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Elon Musk, New York Times, Drugs, Drug abuse, Ketamine

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet'

GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet' Despite Voting Yes: 'Hope the House' Sends It Back

DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him
DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Praising Trump Hours After President Appeared to Consider His Deportation Sparks Mockery Online: 'Scared Elon?'
DOGE Chair Greene Announces Hearing on USA Fencing Allowing Biological Men in Women's Events
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Bill: 'Whole Thing Is a S--tshow'
Rep Katherine Clark and Rep Hakeem Jeffries
Democrats Publicly Shame Republicans by Name Whose Voters Would Lose Healthcare Under Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know