A male contestant on the popular game show "Wipeout" has died after completing the obstacle course. The contestant needed help and he was tended to by emergency personnel who were on standby after tackling the course on November 18.

Cardiac arrest

According to The Washington Post, the participant was on the set of the TBS reboot show in Santa Clarita, California. Right after the completed the course he reportedly experienced chest pains before noon and medics on set used a defibrillator on him.

Paramedics were immediately called and the contestant was rushed to the hospital. After a few hours, he was pronounced dead.

Contestants of the game show undergo medical exams before filming an episode. The show also has on-site paramedics and doctors, and there is also a safety producer.

The production of the show was put on pause on November 19 and November 20. The show was filming preplanned episodes as the production staff will be on leave for Thanksgiving.

Production will resume sometime after the holiday break. There was no further information released about the contestant who passed away.

A TBS spokesperson told CNN that they are devastated to have learned of the contestant's passing and they extend their deepest sympathy to the man's family.

The show is distributed by Endemol Shine North America, which told TMZ that they offer their heartfelt condolences to the family of the contestant and that they are sending prayers.

The revival of the popular game show will be co-hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, pro wrestler and actor John Cena, and comedian Nicole Byer.

The series, which originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014, is now transferred to TBS. It features athletic competitors navigating different obstacles on a course.

According to the show's official description, "Wipeout" will feature twists and new elements that will push the athleticism and determination of the contestants to greater extremes, all while delivering epic fails.

Each game on the show has three rounds. Each round will feature an obstacle course that has different stages and with different strategy and decision points made to challenge the overall stamina of the contestants and deliver funny and surprising wipeouts.

TBS has still not announced a premiere date for the game show, but it will not be until 2021.

Game show deaths

This is not the first time that a contestant has passed away on a show. In 2013, a 25 year old contestant on the show "Koh Lanta", which is the French version of the show "Survivor", died of a heart attack on the first day of filming the show on the tropical island of Koh Rong.

The death of the contestant, Gerald Babin, prompted French broadcast TF1 to axe the show's 2013 season. His death sparked questions about the way that the show was run. It was the first recorded death in any French reality TV show.

In 2015, a 12 year old named Lilou died after she fell from the lighthouse at Cap Ferret. She participated on the show "France's favorite Monument", she was an acrobat and was in the middle of filming when the accident happened. She died before the ambulance arrived.

