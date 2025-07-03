U.S. Immigration

Trump Supporter Whose Iranian Wife Was Detained by ICE Still Insists Trump 'Wants the Best for the Country'

The man added that he is "very for" the Trump administration vetting Iranian nationals

Iranian Woman Detained_07032025_1
A California man is standing by Trump after his Iranian wife who has been in the U.S. since she was three years old was detained.

A California man continues to support President Donald Trump, even after immigration agents detained his Iranian wife, forcing her to leave behind their four children.

Arpineh Masihi immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was just 3 years old. Although her green card was revoked nearly 15 years ago due to a minor theft-related conviction, immigration officials reportedly assured her at an April check-in that everything was "fine" and that she would be seen again in the fall, FOX 11 reported.

However, following U.S. military strikes on Iran last month, the Trump administration has increased scrutiny of potential sleeper cells that might retaliate domestically. In the past week alone, more than 130 Iranian nationals were detained, including Masihi.

Her husband, Arthu Sahakyan, said that he still supports the Trump administration's efforts to target Iranian nationals, despite witnessing his wife say goodbye to their four young children before being taken into custody on Monday. The family has not seen her since.

"Trump is not trying to do anything bad," Sahakyan told the outlet. "We understand what he's doing. He wants the best for the country. I'm just trying to make the best of it. I don't want any families to go through this. If they are, I apologize for what they're going through, because it's hard."

He added that he is "very for [the United States vetting] Iranian nationals because of the sleeper cells." Though he insisted that his wife is not "tied to the crazies."

Despite his wife's detainment, her husband remains steadfast in his support for the president, maintaining that he will continue flying a Trump flag outside the family's home in Diamond Bar.

"I'm still supporting [Trump]," Sahakyan told FOX 11. "Even though my friends say take the flag down, you're going through a lot. I'm like no. The flag stands."

