Republicans Walked Out of Trump Meeting With 'Signed' as Vote for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Approaches Final Hours: Report

In a final push to lock down votes for his sweeping "Big, Beautiful Bill," President Donald Trump reportedly spent Wednesday wooing hesitant Republicans with White House charm and merchandise, sending lawmakers back to Capitol Hill clutching signed memorabilia and personal mementos.

With the Senate having narrowly passed the bill the day before, Trump turned his full attention to the House, where divisions among Republicans threatened the legislation's fate. A stream of GOP representatives, many from the influential House Freedom Caucus, cycled through the West Wing throughout the day, according to the New York Times. The meetings were reportedly part policy pitch, part fanfare.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee posted a video afterward praising the two-hour session with Trump, calling it "informative" and "funny," and showing off signed souvenirs, including a name placard the president corrected and autographed himself. Others left with similar tokens, including the son of Rep. Chip Roy, who reportedly received a bundle of keepsakes.

Leaving the White House after a very productive 2 hour meeting with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@JDVance⁩ pic.twitter.com/5QuqGA1fQ3 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 2, 2025

"He signed a bunch of stuff," Mr. Burchett said in the video. "It's cool."

The president's strategy was not limited to Capitol visitors. Over the weekend, Trump had teed off with GOP Senators Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul and Eric Schmitt, and met others like Ron Johnson and Rick Scott at his Virginia club.

These interactions, described by Graham as "relaxing" for the president, also served as opportunities to reinforce party loyalty ahead of the high-stakes vote.

The massive tax and spending bill is anticipated to head to a vote at the House Thursday, after it was sent back by the Senate with some amendments.

Although the bill is expected to face some backlash from Republicans, others who previously voiced push back have suggested changes in their stances. South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman said he changed his mind after meeting with Trump during an appearance on CNBC Thursday morning.

Originally published on Latin Times