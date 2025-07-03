GOP Congressman Mocked for Supporting 'Big, Beautiful Bill' After Trump Promised to 'Use Things to Make the Bill Better': 'Sellout'

Republican lawmaker Ralph Norman was criticized for endorsing the 'big, beautiful bill' just a day after opposing it, a reversal he attributed to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday, the South Carolina representative was asked what had changed in the 24 hours since he opposed the bill that was ultimately passed in the House.

"We met with President Trump, and, you know, he did a masterful job of laying out how we can improve it, how he could use, as his chief executive office, use things to make the bill better," Norman said in a clip circulating on X.

When asked whether the House-passed version of the bill was "fundamentally different" from the Senate version, Norman initially began to say, "The bill is fundamentally different," before Sorkin interjected, pointing out that any significant changes would require the Senate to vote again.

"No, we accepted the bill as is. What's different is President Trump is going to use his powers to, like on the subsidies, to make sure a lot of these subsidies won't remain in effect from here on out," Norman clarified.

Social media users criticized Norman for reversing his stance on the bill. In his home state of South Carolina, approximately 27,000 parents are expected to lose their SNAP benefits entirely, while another 69,000 will see a reduction in their allotments, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Additionally, under the proposed federal funding cuts, South Carolina would be required to cover between 5% and 15% of SNAP benefit costs, shifting a significant financial burden to the state.

"Let me correct that for you, 'I was bullied by Trump and don't have the courage to stand up to him'." one X user said of Norman.

"Disgraceful sellout," another added.

"This is deplorable how you can flip your position and sell out the American people. To be clear - nothing changed in the bill. The only thing that changed is pressure from Trump," a third X user wrote. "To bow to a dictator and vote for a bill you know is wrong is even worse than voting for it because you truly believe it's the best way forward."

This is deplorable how you can flip your position and sell out the American people. To be clear - nothing changed in the bill. The only thing that changed is pressure from Trump.



"And? He promised what?" another social media user wondered.

"Republican leaders have abandoned the interests of everyday Americans. Their priorities seem rooted in appeasing one man and serving the whims of oligarchs, not their constituents!" an X post read.

Originally published on Latin Times