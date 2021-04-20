Lizzo Sends Flirty Drunk DM to Chris Evans. How Do You Think He Responded?

Lizzo's confession that she had drunkenly slid into crush Chris Evans' DMs had tongues wagging. And the hunky Captain America star replied to her message with a funny poke at himself for his last year's nude picture leak.

Lizzo sent drunk DM to Chris Evans

Lizzo, 32, revealed in a TikTok video that she sent him emojis of a woman throwing a basketball to represent her 'shooting her shot.' Chris Evans, 39, was said not to have seen the DM when it went viral, and Lizzo updated the video to show him responding with a self-deprecating joke.

"No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote to the Good As Hell singer. "I've done even worse on this app, lol."

Since she jokingly shared a TikTok explaining how she messaged the heartthrob when drunk just for him to react, the Truth Hurts hitmaker had taken social media into raptures. "Don't drink and DM, kids....for legal porpoises this is a joke," the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, captioned her flirty DM to the Captain America star.

The video then revealed screenshots of her message to the actor as she lip-syncs to common TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, saying, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I won't be able to marry him, and frankly, it hurts me to the heart," she says, leaning closer to the camera.

The DM in question included three emojis, a gust of wind, a woman playing basketball, and a basketball. On the other hand, Evans responded to Lizzo's approaches, causing her to post another video describing his response and her embarrassed reaction. Lizzo posted a new video on TikTok with the caption "B****" as she screams in girlish humiliation and delight at the message, Newsweek reported.

She also stated that Evans is now a Twitter follower of hers. For a long time, Lizzo seems to have had a crush on the Knives Out star.

"This kid is cooler than I will ever expect to be," Evans captioned a video of a little girl dancing to Lizzo's hit song "Juice" on Twitter in 2019. While filming her performance, the Grammy winner replied to Evans on Twitter with the words "Wow marry me," accompanied by a shrug face emoji.

Chris Evans leaks a photo of him in September

The Avengers: Endgame star raised eyebrows in September when he posted a brief video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up on his Instagram Stories. However, at the end of the clip, a shot of the actor's phone camera roll was seen, including the nude photograph. Since then, the entire clip has been deleted. The image did not leave much to the imagination, but it was cropped just too close to have any distinguishing features, as per Daily Mail.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show after the gaffe, Evans appeared to make fun of the incident, The Mirror reported. "It was a fun weekend filled with lessons learned and teachable moments. It's humiliating, but you've got to roll with the punches," Chris Evans said.

