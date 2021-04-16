Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Breakup: Should J.Lo Return Her $1.8 Million Engagement Ring?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, leaving behind a shining $1.8 engagement ring in J.Lo's hands. The four-year couple sent a joint statement to Today on Thursday, announcing their split, which had been rumored since last month. "We've learned we're happier as friends and want to stay that way," the statement read.

Can Jennifer Lopez return her engagement ring?

"We'll continue to collaborate and encourage one another on our joint ventures and projects. We just want the best for each other and our children. The only other thing we have to say is thank you to everyone who has expressed kind words and encouragement out of respect for them."

Jennifer Lopez had the emerald-cut ring, one of the "huge sums of jewels" traded between the couple, as per TMZ. However, the matter of possession may be moot, as TMZ claimed the couple is unlikely to whine over the band. Lopez had also not given back the $2.5 million, 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink diamond from Ben Affleck after their 2006 breakup. And then, deciding what is "right" can be difficult.

Guy A. Rub, a law professor at The Ohio State University, said, "most states deem an engagement ring a conditional gift - it's offered on the condition of marriage. The expectation is to return it if marriage does not materialize," mainly if it is a family heirloom.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup

After two years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez declared their engagement in March 2019. Rodriguez proposed to J. Lo in the Bahamas. Lopez married Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003), and Marc Anthony (2004-2014), with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in 2018, she discussed her intimate relationship with Rodriguez. Alex has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, and he and Lopez had shared plenty of their happy times as a mixed family on social media.

Lopez told Hoda Kotb on TODAY last year that their wedding arrangements had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the star and the former baseball slugger, dating since 2017, had called off their two-year engagement and will now concentrate on staying friends.

Madison LeCroy reacts to rumors of having an affair with Alex Rodriguez

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their breakup, Madison LeCroy broke her silence. When asked about their split by Page Six, the "Southern Charm" star, who had previously been linked to the ex-Yankee slugger, had a straightforward answer.

"I wish them all the best," LeCroy said. When news of Lopez and Rodriguez's split first broke last month, LeCroy stayed silent, only telling Page Six, "You kind of caught me off guard."

The 30-year-old reality star was embroiled in allegations that she and Rodriguez were having an affair while he was with Jennifer Lopez. This was in response to her "Southern Charm" co-star Danni Baird accusing LeCroy of FaceTiming with the former MLB star on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast.

On the Bravo reality episode Season 7 special, Andy Cohen had previously asked LeCroy about the rumor. The name was "bleeped" out on the program, but when the host referred to the guy, he named a "very popular, married ex-MLB player," leading to rumors that it was Rodriguez. According to the New York Post, unnamed sources "close" to Rodriguez have refuted the allegations, with one saying that the former MLB player does not know LeCroy.

