She remarked she is excited to be joining the Fox News Family during a guesting on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. According to Trump, she quite feels like she has been an unofficial member of the team for a long while. "You guys know-it was kind of a joke-over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key,'" reported The Epoch Times.

However, Trump's move would not affect her decision in a bid for a Senate position in 2022. Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric, stated the network has agreed to work with her in the event she does choose to pursue the North Carolina vacancy left by retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr. She added she has yet to make a decision.

The former producer has made past appearances on the right-leaning TV network. Trump, who describes herself as an "NC girl in NYC #MAGA" in her Twitter bio, took to Twitter to announce her new work, reported Yahoo News.

Trump told host Steve Doocy Fox has been "very generous" with her. They said if the Senate run is something Trump ultimately decides to do, they are going to work with her on that front and ensure that all the guidelines are adhered to, executing everything properly.

She is not the first figure from the previous administration to join the network in recent months. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was declared as a contributor in March. Also, previous press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined the network following her stint in the Trump administration. She left in January as she mounted a campaign in a bid to become the next Arkansas governor.

Trump married Eric Trump in 2014. She gave birth to two children in 2017 and 2019.

Trump expressed gratitude towards the Fox team for allowing her to have the aforementioned possibility in the future while she has not yet officially made a decision. She hopes to seal a decision soon.

A number of people within the former president's circle have been rumored to be mulling over running for political office. The former president's daughter Ivanka Trump considered but ultimately decided against running in opposition to Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio. Donald Trump Jr. also passed on an opportunity in a bid for the Senate in Wyoming last election cycle, reported News Break.

Trump confirmed earlier this March she was mulling over a Senate bid when she guested on Sean Hannity's show. The Republican primary in the North Carolina election could be competitive. However, Trump would reportedly have an edge courtesy of her last name and her high public profile.

She grew up in the Tar Heel state. She also named her daughter Carolina after the state.

