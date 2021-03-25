Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed reservations regarding the Twitter prohibition of former President Donald Trump. He stated he does not like the idea of a "handful of high-tech people" imposing too much power.

Sanders made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times. He was asked about Twitter banning Trump permanently from its platform.

Sanders: Not 'Comfortable' With Trump's Twitter Ban

The independent US senator stated he does not feel "particularly comfortable" with the social media giant's permanent ban on the former president. Shortly after the January 6 US Capitol protest, Trump supporters ran wildly through the building, which resulted in five fatalities, including a Capitol police officer. Therefore, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube suspended Trump's accounts or restricted his access, reported DUK News.

According to former presidential candidate Sanders on the "The Ezra Klein Show," Trump was "a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn't believe in the rule of law." However, Sanders remarked social media websites should not allow "hate speech and conspiracy theories" on their websites. He added the internet should not be used for "authoritarian purposes and insurrection," reported WGN9.

Twitter stated the decision was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." It added that Trump's most recent posts "violated the company's policy against glorification of violence," reported CNN.

Sanders is a progressive senator and is a frequent critic of large tech and corporations. He remarked he is not sure what the right answer is on how to protect First Amendment Rights without moving the United States into a big lie frame of thinking and conspiracy theories.

He posed the question of how to balance such and said he does not know. He also called for giant tech companies including Facebook and Amazon to be broken up.



According to Twitter CEO Jack Dempsey, he does not celebrate or feel pride in having @realDonaldTrump prohibited from their microblogging site Twitter or how they got there. After a clear warning, they had taken action, and they made a decision with the best information they had based on threats to physical safety online or offline from Twitter.

One of the tech world's high profile names leans in the same direction on Trump being placed on a social media blacklist. According to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a February interview, he believes companies should eventually allow the former president back.

Trump plans to establish his own social media platform in two to three months. According to Twitter's chief financial officer, Trump will not be permitted back on the platform even if he runs again for office and wins his bid for the presidency.

Sanders also noted that while the former president was prohibited, in the future, it could be somebody else who has a very different mentality. Sanders added He said the devil is obviously in the details, and the issue is something we need to be going to have to analyze.

