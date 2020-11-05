As the fight is still not over yet, to emerge victorious over President Trump, democratic candidate Joe Biden still seeks 17 more electoral votes.

Biden's advantage decreased overnight in Arizona, leaving a narrow road to success in the crucial swing state for the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, Trump's support in Georgia decreased, opening up the possibility that Biden might pull an uproar in the country.

Georgia

The competition continued to tighten in Georgia, mainly because in Democratic-leaning Fulton County and other populated counties in the Atlanta metro area, more votes are still being processed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed that Fulton County election officials have been close to finishing the processing and counting of the last of around 140,000 absentee-by-mail votes. Election workers operated on the final sets of ballots Thursday into the dawn morning, the report said.

As per election workers, mail-in ballots supported Biden in Fulton County by almost 80 percent.

According to the Journal-Constitution, DeKalb, and Gwinnett regions, two others in the Atlanta area in which Biden is leading have drawn near completion of their vote sorting on Thursday morning.

The result of the presidential election stays unclear; however, a GOP-led Senate will significantly restrict Democrats' capacity to accomplish major legislative wins even if Biden beats Trump. Moreover, at this point, the only way for Democrats to simply gain control of the Senate will be for Biden to lead the presidential election and then have two Democratic candidates in Georgia eventually secure knockout races.

In a news interview on Thursday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had stated that "in the range of 50,000″ continues to remain to be tallied statewide.

Arizona

Biden's advantage in Arizona tightened to around 68,000 votes early Thursday as the reports of further ballot counting were published by Maricopa County, the state's largest jurisdiction.

Authorities told the Republic of Arizona that in the region, about 470,000 ballots are left to be tallied, and experts stated Trump would have to gain about 57 percent of those to top Biden and demand 11 electoral votes from the state.

This is around the total percentage that Trump won from Maricopa in the recent batch. However, some of the other additional batches would come from Democratic-leaning regions within which Biden already had large and growing leads.

When Arizona residents used sharpie pens handed out by suspicious folks, a new drama had erupted. The ink only recorded the voting, and in Arizona, it may have invalidated results.

Biden's advantage in the state on Wednesday would be about 90,000 votes. Thus far, over 2.8 million votes have been counted.

Is the tallying of votes finished?

Biden's team repeatedly expressed faith that Arizona, a region Trump won by approximately four percentage points four years ago, will have the support necessary to carry its campaign.

Moreover, the Trump campaign estimated on Wednesday that he would win Arizona by nearly 30,000 votes.

The votes which remain to be tallied also include a combination of those that recently arrived before Election Day in the mail, early ballots that have been dropped off at the Election Day polling stations, as well as provisional ballots taken by voters as they did not have the proper documentation form or ended up in the wrong polling station.

US ELECTION UPDATES

