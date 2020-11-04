Last 2016, Chinese Americans proved to swing the U.S. election in favor of the anti-establishment 'Donald Trump' and trumped Hillary Clinton. Now in 2020, they have decided to vote otherwise.

A total percentage (56%) of the Chinese will vote for Joe Biden, at most a turnout of (20%) for the president.

Come Election day, most concerned in this demographic that will cast their votes. According to Emily Luo, who supports Biden and lives In Houston. Left China five years ago to live in the U.S., most Chinese preferred Trump over Clinton. Now, more Chinese are not sure about the incumbent anymore, reported Global Times.

She said it was the terms 'China Virus' or 'Kung Flu' has caused a backlash on Chinese. In some states, they are isolated that bothered them.

In Chicago, another Chinese American said that they are blamed for COVID-19 and bullied unjustly by others. It worked to blame china and hit the Chinese negatively as well. The strategy worked, but it affects others who are not to blame.

Still, many of the Chinese votes had support for the President, not because he was liked. The Republican stance is close to Chinese sensibility and opposed to the DEMS policies affecting them if the DEMS try to appear sympathetic to what they need.

One such unknown voter in North Carolina expressed that he voted for Trump. He has been supporting the Republican campaigns actively as well.

He added that the DEMS were all slogans for everything, all words, and nothing given to make a real difference. Biden is insincere and exploitative of minorities in their policies. In short, all take, and nothing is given back.

One of his proofs was admission quotas of other nationalities, and a Chinese America is considered a disadvantaged status under Democratic policy.

Kevin Wu, a second-generation Chinese immigrant in Louisiana, said that the DEMS's affirmative action is not fair to Chinese students. He disagrees with making Marijuana Legal and disagrees with them. Comparing Trump is not that perfect, but DEMS are no better.

HE stressed that a favored policy is not needed; the Chinese can live well if other policies are gone. The Chinese Trump supporter is from North Carolina.

According to Wu, the Chinese are high wage earners compared to others. High taxes are not wanted; Biden's tax plan is not favorable to them. Support for Trump for a better tax scheme over a DEMS one of higher-taxed paid.

All the respondents to the questions don't matter because they fear civil strife when the election is over. A Chinese North Carolina Trump supporter admitted to getting arms and ready if trouble starts any time before or after the election. Guns and ammo cost twice as much over some time.

Several anti-China groups formed have thrown their support for Trump and are 100% backing him. It is his presence in the White House that will give the CCP of China headaches. However, it has negatively affected many Chinese Americans.

To be fair, many Chinese Americans still support the President and blames China for COVID-19 as well. This U.S. election will be crucial for many Chinese in America.

