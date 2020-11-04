For the U.S. Presidential Race, one country has got everything riding on who wins with China; it has a stake. Should Trump win, it will be a stricter president; should Joe Biden wins, it will be easier.

Yiwu is one of the biggest markets in the world. Here most of the 'Make America Great Again' hats and Biden-Harris T-shirts are manufactured. Most of the American election material is sourced from this one coastal city.

A standing joke in 2016 is that the vendor could tell who would win in the election from how many merchandise are sold. One good guess was it would not be Hilary Clinton since Donald Trump bought more than the Democrat candidate did, reported NPR.

2020 is dead even

You Zhuo, who sells baseball caps, said that the last election was flags and hats. It was evident what side is buying or ordering more. But for 2020, it was a balanced toss-up of several products that cannot tell who is leading.

Chinese suppliers are more than willing to supply T-shirts, masks, bumper stickers, and any campaign paraphernalia. Chinese sellers look into what makes politics in America. Practically the problems between the U.S. and Beijing are nothing to them. Business goes on, no matter what.

The Obama administration was acceptable, but Chinese development was lacking. When Trump became the president, it was an improved economy, and it was very profitable for everyone. Trump's term inadvertently strengthened China by leaps and bounds.

Trump has been pushing the development of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Sino policymakers prefer him in power for the one reason of making America less great and pushing the PRC's growth unwittingly.

Also read: Tony Bobulinski: Bidens Bank on "Plausible Deniability" as They do Business With CCP-linked Company

According to Deng Yuwen, a Chinese political commentator, having another term for Trump will be divisive and give Ji Xinping an advantage. But recently, Biden has been linked to China via his son's business dealings with Sino Hawk.

Hardliner stances against Beijing by the U.S. will be derailed by a U.S. bipartisan consensus that will distract it. There will be disharmony as the American lawmakers will be forever battling Trump if he wins on health care and immigration. The democrat will not sit still and let the second-term president if he wins, govern in peace.

Deng added that trouble in the U.S. would not make foreign policy as successful. Internal problems will eat away at the U.S. leadership base.

Beijing sees it as a chance to strengthen itself if the U.S. does more trade sanctions on Chinese tech firms. The U.S. trade war has restricted sales of some electronic components to Huawei.

Wei Jianguo, a former commerce vice minister, said that the PRC would rise immensely if it helps back hard, improving its performance.

Either way, the U.S. presidential race means a lot to China's interests; the CCP rarely gives away anything.

Relate article: Michael Moore Says Polls Showing Biden Leading Trump Is Misleading, for Once Netizens Agree

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.