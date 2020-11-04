As the counting of votes in the US Presidential Election near its end, millions around the world are tuned into the election that will decide who will lead America in the next four years.

With the votes in the swing states still to be fully accounted for, allies of the US stated that no matter who takes the White House, their relationship with the country will remain strong.

The US election has also made headlines in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Commentators around the world weigh in on what a victory for either of the presidential candidates, Democrat nominee Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, would mean for the entire world.

In a statement, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that the relationship of the UK and the US was in great shape before the election and that he is confident that it will remain that way or even strengthen no matter which candidate wins, Yahoo! News reported.

The coverage of the US election has gained as much media attention and excitement in Britain as of some of its own elections. It can be noted that Britain is one of the closest allies of the US. Thus, the US election has been widely covered in the country with billboards on highways showing live coverages of the result and commentators discussing vote counts in individual states.

However, Trump is not that popular in the UK. This is because many do not agree with Trump's misleading and false claims regarding the voting and counting processes of the election.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, wished the US good luck through a tweet on Tuesday evening. She stated that the coming hours are crucial for the integrity of the democracy in the US.

In addition, Japan, which is considered another close ally of the US, has also shown interest in the elections. In an interview with NBC News, a former ambassador to the US stated that the close relationship of Tokyo with the US was never reliant on the country's leader.

"We're ready to dance with the new president," said Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki, adding that Japan is ready to keep its ties with whoever between Biden or Trump wins.

On the other hand, Chinese officials have stated that a foreign election is not something that should be widely discussed since it is an internal matter of a country.

China has recently been criticized by the White House with its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in a long trade war with the US.

Wang Wenbib, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated that China does not hold a position on who they want to win between Trump and Biden.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Israel, which is known as the country with the third-highest number of US eligible voters, people are also waiting for the results of the election.

The vote has also gotten a lot of attention from the local media, Nikkei Asia reported.

It was also reported that at least 70% of Israel Jews prefer if Trump wins the White House.

