Due to US President Donald Trump's popularity and the demographic of the expatriate community of Americans in Israel, pollsters have come to believe that many US voters in the country would be voting for Trump.

Israel is known to host the third-largest community of voters eligible to vote in the US abroad, with communities which are predominantly Orthodox Jews. The country's US voter participation has also made record-breaking numbers this year,

On the other hand, recent polls show that an overwhelming number of Palestinians disfavor Trump, however, many of the Palestinian Americans who live in Jerusalem under Israeli rule refused to participate in the US elections with fears that they would be flagged by authorities as American citizens, NPR reported.

According to reports, Palestinians who have obtained citizenship in the US can be stripped of their rights as Israeli residents in cities with both Palestinian and Israeli claims.

The differences in political preference between Israel and Palestine come from Trump giving more favor to Israel over the latter. Trump's policies have drawn so much objection from Palestinian rights advocates and liberal Jewish groups in the US.

According to ABC, outside the US, pro-Trump activists in Israel have mounted the most visible and probably the biggest reelection campaign. Just last month, Jerusalem's cobblestoned Old City saw a pack of motorcycles parading with Trump flags.

Posters of Trump written in Hebrew were also plastered in minibusses found in liberal Israel. And just this week, prayers were offered for Trump's victory at the biblical tomb of Abraham by Israeli settlers.

In a statement by an Israeli American voter who was part of a convoy decorated with Trump campaign materials, Etana Hecht, she praised Trump for the diplomatic agreements that he brokered between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Meanwhile, leading up to the election on Tuesday, the administration continued to make announcements that are pro-Israel. Just last week, the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman unveiled new policies which supports the controversial West Bank settlements, The Jewish Journal reported.

Based on data, Jews who are situated in Israel favor Trump more than Jews who are in the US do. Last month, a survey found that only 22% of US Jews favor Trump while 75% prefer Biden. However, Recent polls reaped nearly opposite results, on Monday a new survey found that 70% of Jews in Israel preferred Trump while one 13% favor Biden and 17% were unsure.

Despite having the third-largest community of eligible voters outside the US, next to the UK and Canada, the voting rates in Israel tend to be low. Based on the data from 2018 there are more than 183,500 eligible voters in Israel, however, only 15,600 are registered voters in the 2016 election. However, even if all the US voters based in Israel would cast their votes, they are widely spread among the US states and their numbers are less likely to sway the vote tallies.

It was also noted that some US immigrants to Israel who have previously stopped participating in the US vote are once again voting this election.

