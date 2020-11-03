The battle for the White House seat is nearing its conclusion as polls in battleground states begin to close, Tuesday.

The current presidential race between US President Trump and Democrat Nominee Joe Biden has become a battle that has become the most deeply divided electorate for years and set amid the threat of a global pandemic.

With the battle slowly coming to a close, federal officials are monitoring any threats to the election just in an operations center outside DC which is run by the Department of Homeland Security. As of the moment, no major threats or problems have been reported.

Some states have already started counting the votes, while some already declared winners. Based on the current electoral map by Fox News, Biden already has 129 votes while Trump has 94 votes. A candidate must reach 270 electoral votes to win the election.

Trump wins South Carolina

By 9:00 PM, US President Trump has taken the nine electoral votes from South Carolina, Yahoo! News reported.

Considered as a republican stronghold, South Carolina has given the president 54.4 % of their votes.

Battleground states

Battleground states have also started counting their ballots.

In the state of Florida, Trump takes the lead with 50.6% of the votes while Biden has 48.4% with 91% of the votes already counted. The president also leads in the states of Georgia and Michigan with , 24% and 8% of total votes counted, respectively.

With an estimated 67% of total votes counted, Joe Biden leads in North Carolina. He also leads in the state of Ohio with around 49% of the total votes taken into account. He also leads in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, however, only 10% of the total votes were already counted, The New York Times reported.

