Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in six swing states; Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to a Change Research poll.

Biden leads by a few points

The survey conducted by CNBC was taken in the final stretch before Election Day also finds Democrats hold an edge in three pivotal Senate races in Michigan, Arizona and North Carolina. Around 68% of voters in the states say they have already cast their ballots.

Joe Biden is leading in six states that the president is now aiming to defend in his bid for a second term in the White House. The survey that was released on November 2 finds Biden holding at least a bit of an edge in all of Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all of which Trump won back in 2016.

This shows a race within striking distance for the president in most of those electoral college prizes. In Arizona, Biden leads by 50% and Trump has 47%. In Florida, Biden has 51% and Trump has 48%, Biden leads Michigan by 51% and Trump is at 44%.

In North Carolina, Biden leads 49% and Trump has 47%, Biden is at 50% in Pennsylvania and Trump is at 46% and in Wisconsin, Biden is at 53% and Trump is at 45%.

All in all, for the six swing states, Biden is at 50% and Trump is at 46%. A separate national Change Research poll shows Biden is leading Trump, as he got 52% of the votes and Trump has 42%.

The poll surveyed 3,328 people from October 29 to November 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. The national survey that was taken over the same dates has a sample size of 1,880 voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.26 percentage points.

The polls in the final stretch before the election shows a clear advantage for Joe Biden, but it is by no means insurmountable, according to USA Today.

While contests in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania shows that their points are very close, President Trump has more ground to make up in Wisconsin and Michigan, two blue states that helped him get the White House in 2016.

Percentages so far

It is still not clear how much any late voters can change the presidential race this year. In an election where Americans cast their ballots early or by mail in, at least 68% of respondents to both the national and the swing-state surveys said that they had already voted.

In Arizona, around 85% of respondents said that they already voted. In Florida, 82% had already voted and in North Carolina, 81% had already casted their votes, according to DailyMail.

Meanwhile, 63% of voters from Wisconsin had already dropped off their votes and 57% of voters in Michigan had already voted. In Pennsylvania, only 40% of respondents said that they had voted.

Meanwhile, in the battleground-state poll shows the Democrats are leading close races for at least three pivotal Senate seats. The Democrats winning all of the elections in Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona would go a long way toward it gaining control of the Senate. Currently, the Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

