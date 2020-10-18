Kim Kardashian was not spared from criticism regarding her latest g-string shenanigans. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted on Instagram a giant shout-out to luxury designer and showed off her OG curvy gear.

Her act coincides with TikTok stars attempting to bring back low-rise jeans. Now, the makeup mogul is making an attempt for a relic of a pre-Instagram time to happen.

Kim Kardashian's G-String Exposure Was Met With Disapproval

Kanye West's wife has jumped on board the trend of bringing visible G-strings.

Matthew Williams' debut collection for Givenchy has been made public. Kendall Jenner was the first to model followed by fashion icons including Noami Campbell and Lauren Dern. Gen Z girls including Kaia Gerber and Barbie Ferreria came next, and now Kim Kardashian, reported Lofficiel.

Like her sister Jenner, Kardashian has long been loyal to the fashion house, having collaborated with former creative director Riccardo Tisci at many times.

The 39-year-old posted a picture of herself in a high-neck, form-fitting black dress with a cut-out back. She accompanied it with a large slouchy bag and an exposed red g-string.

Followers of Kardashian denounced the exposure of the underwear. One social media user commented, "Nooo it's going to be the newest fad now :((((." Another wrote, "Dress is cute, but it's a no to the red thong showing for me," reported Cosmopolitan.

The display of the reality star's underwear coincides with her for a sultry series of photographs amid her early birthday celebrations. She is slated to turn 40 years old on Tuesday.

Instagram followers were also distracted by a hair extension on the floor.

Kardashian's trademark curves were apparent as she posed with her back facing the lens and her head turned round in a powerful stare.

She has reportedly never been one to shy away from a revealing ensemble.

In the 2nd photo, Kardashian squatted down on the floor and displayed the back of the dress. Her long hair was swept over her shoulder.

The mother of four's bright red g-string was apparently intended to be the star of the ensemble and is actually a built-in feature of the outfit.

She captioned the provocative photograph, "WOW @matthewmwilliams. Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection. I can't wait to wear all of the looks you've sent!!" reported The Sun.

Givenchy is the French label helmed for outfitting the likes of Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Kardashian has an estimated 190 million Instagram followers. Many of her friends and fans still responded that the look was attractive.

The trend once made it to the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Gillian Anderson exhibited a look identical to Kardashian's Givenchy dress.

In honor of the most recent SKIMS collection, Kardashian also partnered with Paris Hilton to stage a fake shoot promoting velour tracksuits.

