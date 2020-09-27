Kylie Jenner reportedly has a leaked sex video. A tabloid claimed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality star and her mother, Kris Jenner, are trying to get to the root of such a rumor. A headline from a recent issue of the tabloid "Star" indicates "Kylie's Sex Tape Nightmare!"

Bad Timing

The news comes after "Forbes" abolished Jenner's position of youngest self-made billionaire upon detecting inconsistencies in documents provided to the publication, reported Gossip Cop.

According to an insider, "Kylie's friends are buzzing about rumors of a sex tape circulating."

The source added, "She's freaking out because this is not the kind of attention she wants right now."

The news outlet pointed out that notwithstanding Jenner's upbringing under the glare of a reality show, she is protective of her privacy, as proven by the makeup mogul's pregnancy with Stormi, her daughter.

Jenner's Past Mistakes

Although the supposed friend noted that Jenner made a name for herself as a sex siren and a social media influence, the 23-year-old a couple of mistakes along the way to the top of her game.

Regarding her turning to her mother, Kris Jenner, to navigate her mistakes, the source said, "She and Kris have made these things disappear in the past. That's the benefit of being a billionaire!"

Same Prediction for Every Few Months

Gossip Cop observed that the tabloid makes the same prediction every few months seemingly in hopes that it could be considered legitimate and Kylie Jenner's alleged leaked video is another attempt.

Also Read: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Ending Due to Their Demand For More Money?

The celebrity fact check website presumes that is why the news outlet reported in 2019 that Jenner was allegedly concerned that her former boyfriend Travis Scott could leak nude photos or videos of herself. No such leak took place, proving that the website was right when they reported that the rumor is possibly false.

Most Likely False

The rumors of an alleged sex tape of Kylie Jenner with Tyga is said to also be possibly false and the website finds it dubious that there are mere rumors of a tape but no details on who is in it. The tabloid avoids claiming directly that the rumored tape belongs to Jenner. Jenner's representative has denied the rumors. The tabloid failed to indicate the person who leaked the alleged video.

The outlet has consistently published outlandish and claimed to be false narratives about Jenner including this attempt to claim that Kylie Jenner has a leaked sex video.

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Kim Kardashian's Throwback Photograph Post

Jenner responded to her sibling Kim Kardashian West's post of a throwback photo of the reality stars with their other siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, reported Insider.

The photo of the four sisters shared on Friday was captioned, "Babies at Benihana" on Instagram.

Upon seeing the photo, Jenner commented on the post, "Delete this immediately." Kardashian West responded that "should I Diddy crop you out?"

Kanye West's wife was alluding to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs famously cropping Kylie and Kendall from a group photo taken at the Met Gala in 2017.

Related Article: Kylie Jenner New Boyfriend? Poses Maskless With New Man in Paris, Contravening Travel Ban

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.