"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian and U.S. presidential candidate Kanye West stunned Instagram followers with family photos as they stepped out for a dinner dare amid divorce speculations.

Kardashian posted the photographs writing in the caption, "Dinner Dates in the DR" with a wave emoji. Their two eldest children North, 7, and Saint, 4, were present as the family continued their vacation in the Dominican Republic. The photos were posted on October 8.

Mending Relationship

West, 43, and Kardashian, 39, are seemingly working through their relationship drama because they were spotted on this another date. Their relationship appeared to be ailing after West controversially tweeted in July that he wanted a divorce since Kardashian met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf for prison reform.

They flew off on a family getaway months after the rapper publicly apologized for the comments he made during his rally. The power couple brought their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, to the Dominican Republic for a family bonding.

On September 28, West and Kardashian also had a date night, and the independent presidential candidate took to Twitter to document the evening's location.

The 39-year-old had been displaying her vacation looks for days, and her outfit for her casual family dinner was also chic. She donned a multicolored satin slip dress with spaghetti straps with large, gold drop earrings as embellishments. With nails painted red and her hair braided away from her face, she wore minimal makeup for the date. West was wearing a hockey jersey and hoodie and was seemingly beaming at Kardashian and son Saint.

Kim Kardashian Contemplating Divorce?

Kardashian earlier denied rumors that she gave West an ultimatum concerning their marriage as his bid for the U.S. presidency ensued. According to her representative, "None of this is true. Except that this is obviously a difficult time," reported The News Pocket.

Over the recent few weeks, the family had been enjoying a number of sweet date nights with Kardashian sharing adorable photographs of the music artist and their children.

Two Pictures

Kardashian posted two photos on her Instagram documenting the event. One was of her posing at the dinner table as her camera-shy son Saint hid behind her as he tried to climb over his mother. In the second photo, a smiling Kanye sat next to his daughter North.

The Dominican Republic is seemingly one of the married couple's fondest holiday destinations as they made a trip back in August so they could reportedly focus on their relationship in the midst of West's bid for the presidency.

According to a source, "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier," reported Cosmpolitan.

