Rumors have circulated for years that Kanye West committed infidelity towards Kim Kardashian. However, recent allegations surfaced West made via Twitter have turned the tables that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is supposedly cheating.

Twitter Tirade

After declaring his bid for the presidency this 2020, the rapper went on a Twitter tirade, writing a number of controversial statements in a series of tweets that have been removed.

The Twitter rampage was attributed by Kardashian later to a bipolar episode. West tweeted, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform,'" reported Gossip Cop.

Salvaging the Marriage

West also reportedly posted a video on Twitter of himself locking lips with wife Kim Kardashian in the midst of reports that the married couple is working on their rocky relationship.

The independent presidential candidate continues to have faith in their marriage. "We're stepping out on faith," he captioned the video on August 20. It was believed to be photographed over the weekend amid his Sunday Service in Wyoming, reported Nine.com.au.

The 43-year-old music artist's brief footage features the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star rushing to her husband's side for an embrace and a quick kiss.

Two days earlier from the posting of the video, the Yeezy designer declared that his gospel performances were resuming after a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paddleboarding Outing

In the family outing, Kardashian posted photographs on Instagram of their lakeside adventure where the couple was joined by daughter North, sister Kourtney Kardashian, and singer and family friend Harry Hudson.

The 39-year-old left her photographs captionless except for a surfer emoji to depict their day paddleboarding.

Contrary to news that Kim Kardashian is reportedly cheating, the Sunday service video was filmed through a fish-eye lens with a choir singing in the background as the West and Kardashian walk towards each other and lock lips.

The clip arrived following recent news that their six-year marriage is back on track despite a testing couple of weeks.

West posted another footage of himself playing the piano while Kardashian held son 4-year-old Saint in matching red jumpsuits.

"For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority," the KKW Beauty founder explained.

"The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting."

The photograph with West posing behind his wife was the first time the rapper appeared on Kardashian's Instagram feed since the 30th of June when they celebrated North's seventh birthday at their Cody ranch in Wyoming.

The outing comes amid reports that the power couple is living in separate states with West preferring to reside at their ranch in Wyoming, while Kardashian will be based in California with their four children: four-year-olds North and Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and one-year-old Psalm.

Clarification of Kim Kardashian Allegedly Cheating

Included in his deleted online tirade, according to West on Twitter, "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

As soon as the cheating allegations of Kim Kardashian were posted by West on Twitter, renowned outlets dispelled the rumors of anything inappropriate between Mill and Kardashian. TMZ found a photograph of Kardashian's meeting with Mill that proved nothing suspicious was happening.

West then publicly apologized to Kardashian for posting private information which seemingly included both his Twitter rampage and his first campaign rally remarks.

