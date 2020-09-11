One day following Kim Kardashian's announcement that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"' ending is slated in 2021, a recent report has shed light on the reason behind the reality series' cancellation.

The Reality Show's Success

The reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe household names and launched their careers in the beauty and fashion industry.

KUWTK ran for 20 seasons with its season finale scheduled early next year. According to reports, the decision was all business, reported USA News Posts.

Khloe Kardashian Dealing With the News

Khloe is apparently having a rough time with the news. When asked by Ryan Seacrest regarding the show's finale, Kris Jenner divulged that it was the 36-year-old Good American founder.

According to Kris Jenner, "We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé. (Khloé) is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn't stopped crying since we announced... It's been a hard decision; I'm not going to lie. It's been very emotional," reported Page Six.

Kardashian Family's Streaming Deal

After 14 years, the Kardashians' series may be concluding but this does not mean the popular family is slated to disappear from the smalls screen.

They are reportedly planning to follow take the same action as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and sign a profitable deal with a streaming service, reported The Sun.

The Reason Behind the Axing of the Show

According to sources, this was following the famous family's request for more money being declined by E! bosses which prompted "Keeping Up With the Kardashian's" ending.

Announcements

Kim Kardashian was vigilant not to give a reason behind her parting statement on Instagram. This left the show's loyal viewers wondering the real reason for its cancellation.

Aside from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to issue a statement regarding the reality series' finale. The statement was signed by the entire family including Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Fans' Reactions on Social Media

Avid viewers of the iconic reality show were stunned to learn the news. They will still get to watch the upcoming season 19 and season 20 but these viewers shared their grief on social media.

Why Did They Call It Quits?

The family showed gratitude to its viewers. Kim admitted that she would not be where she is today without the long-running series. However, no one in the family disclosed why they decided to end their easiest money-maker.

According to Page Six, the Kardashian family chose to let go of the show because they finally grew tired following 20 seasons. According to sources, they prefer to mark the show's end on a "high note."

News from Daily Mail stated that the show was canceled because the network cannot cough up the money demanded by the family, following reports that their earlier five-season contract cost $150 million. Showrunners were not able to offer more money due to the crisis in the advent of the COVID-19.

