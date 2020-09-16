Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have finally graced their loyal fanbase with a virtual reunion and has been a hit on the internet.

Zoom Video Chat for 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

The former married couple together made a Zoom appearance for the "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" charity table read on Monday.

The special event's photographs also surfaced on Monday. The 1982 teenage drama is slated to stream on Thursday.

High Profile Names

Big names streamed from their living rooms including Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, and Julia Roberts. Scheduled to stream on Facebook Live and TikTok, the reading will raise funds for Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization and CORE, a charitable organization that proffers emergency help, reported Cosmopolitan.

The former spouses were set to meet previously this year for the charity event, but it was rescheduled in August due to technical problems.

A promotional snapshot for the event had Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, were all smiles as they appear together amongst A-listers, reported OK.

First Appearance Together Since SAG Awards Moment

This news displays them together since their friendly moment at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in January.

In the SAG Awards, Pitt reportedly yelled "Aniston!" to get the attention of the actress.

Aniston won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show" while took home the award for Best Male in a Supporting Role for starring in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Comedian Dane Cook posted the celebrity-filled photograph to his Instagram on Monday as a promotion for the virtual reading of the iconic teenage comedy that underscored Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual reunion.

"Surprise! Ridgemont High is back in session! #FastTimesLive will stream on September 17 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT." Cook captioned the photo on Monday of all the celebrities in the video call on Instagram.

Pitt and Aniston were dressed casually along with the other celebrities. Aniston cups her hands and smiles for the camera while Pitt is smiling wide with long blonde locks and was donning a bright green shirt.

Being Cordial Toward Each Other Generates Publicity

Aniston and Pitt were spouses from 2000 to 2005. They eventually generate publicity by merely being cordial toward each other.

Other than due to technical difficulties, the table read was also postponed because it conflicted with the Democratic National Convention.

The "Friends" actress can seemingly be seen looking at Brad with a warm smile in the photograph. She sat at the top left of the panel while Brad could be seen flashing a toothy smile in the bottom row.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

Pitt and Aniston have reconciled a friendship after the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor's divorce with Angelina Jolie. He is currently romantically linked to model Nicole Poturalski.

The "Troy" actor reportedly has been quick to say yes for the film role once his former wife accepted her role which prompted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual reunion.

