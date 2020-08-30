Ivermectin is among the long list of drugs alleged as possible cures for COVID-19. The drug is used to treat animal parasites including heartworm and roundworm.

The antiparasitic used to treat river blindness is being prescribed off-label as a novel coronavirus treatment in some parts of the globe. However, regulatory agencies are advising that randomized controlled trials be initiated before prevalent use is adopted.

Ability to Inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Cultures

Researchers from Monash University in Australia on April 3 showed that the drug can impede SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. This created a domino effect of enthusiasm to reprocess the drug as an antiviral at a period when few alternatives are available, reported Medpage Today.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors in Bangladesh has claimed that a merge of Ivermectin and another drug has displayed remarkable results in treating patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, reported Firstpost.

Combination with Doxycycline

The group tested a combination of the antibiotic Doxycycline and the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin on a cluster of 60 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. All participants were cured within four days of treatment with the union of both drugs.

Antiviral Impact?

According to results from Zagazig University, for people who have been exposed to family members infected with coronavirus, Ivermectin exhibits statistically significant advantages for use as prophylaxis to alleviate symptomatic the coronavirus.

Their study confirms the hypothesis Ivermectin exhibits potency in alleviating the development of symptomatic infection for such people and has an inhibiting impact, reported TrialSite News.

Also Read: COVID-19 Brain Effects: The Pandemic Is Changing Our Brains

No Approval from the FDA

Despite reported success with approved uses for Ivermectin in people and animals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that it is not approved for treatment or alleviation of COVID-19. FDA advised to only take medicine for the coronavirus recommended by a health care provider and procured from a legitimate source.

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has advised vigilance for the country's citizens and medical professionals against using the anti-parasitic drug for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press briefing, they call the drug off-label due to the fact that it is produced for another purpose. Vergeire added that people should not use off-label drugs without the approval of the FDA and the ethics review board.

Aside from parasitic infections, Ivermectin could be used for external parasites including lice and other skin conditions, the health official noted.

The COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel prescribes against the use of Ivermectin for treating COVID-19 except in a clinical trial (AIII).

According to pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies, achieving the adequate plasma concentrations for the antiviral potency detected in vitro would need administration of doses up to 100-fold higher than such approved for human use.

Dangerous

Also according to the Barcelona Institute of Global Health's Dr. Carlos Chaccour, who has studied Ivermectin for ten years, using the drug poses harm.

Related Article: The World's Most Expensive COVID-19 Face Mask Costs $1.5 Million

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.