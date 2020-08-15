The rationale behind the globe's most expensive coronavirus face mask is art rather than ostentation, according to the Israeli jewelers crafting the $1.5 million object for an anonymous United States-based client.

According to Isaac Levy, owner of the Yvel jewelry brand, the face mask is made out of 18-carat gold and bejeweled with 3,600 black and white diamonds and would be fitted with an N99 filter to provide a higher level of shielding.

Photographs were released online by the Israel-based jeweler of the claimed highest priced face mask across the globe, reported The Times of India.

The face mask was crafted by Orna and Isaac Levy in Israel.

Designer Levy said that the mask will be functional. According to Levy, "It is a mask like any other mask, even more protective, just a little bit heavier, a little bit more expensive,'' reported First Coast News.

The white gold mask weighs a total of 270 grams.

Regarding the face mask's anonymous Chinese billionaire client, co-owner Levy stated, "Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive Covid-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention. He should be happy with that,'' reported AsiaOne.

Various types of masks offer different levels of shielding. Surgical grade N95 respirators provide the highest level of defense against the novel coronavirus illness, followed by surgical grade masks, reported The Guardian.

This costly face mask being crafted will provide the highest level of filtration (N-99).

The press release by the jewelry brand indicated that the designed face mask "is made of 250 grams of pure 18k gold, and set with no less than 3,608 natural diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats," reported Tatler Philippines.

The Chinese businessman who commissioned the peculiar face mask merely had two requests for the remarkable artistry: that the mask was slated to be complete before the end of 2020 and that it would be the most premium priced face mask globally.

Levy does not think that the client will be donning the face mask in his supermarket errands but will likely use it here and there.

The co-designer described the Chinese businessman as an art collector. The client hails from Shanghai.

However, the craftsmen have clarified that since the face mask will weigh 270 grams, it would not be comfortable to wear.

Levy said that he felt gratitude for the chance as the face mask provided them adequate work for their employees in order to provide them jobs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He appointed 25 diamond setters and jewelers to work in shifts for the expensive project.

Regarding the mask production, according to Levy, "the deadline for the delivery of the mask is set for December 31. Under no situation will it be delayed."

The production of the piece is serving as a lifeline. "In these tumultuous days, every order we receive helps to preserve the company's day-to-day operations and provide a way of living to its people," Levy noted.

