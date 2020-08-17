Photographs have surfaced displaying swimmers in Wuhan, China's former COVID-19 epicenter, crammed together for a massive pool party.

Hundreds of people appeared to be packed shoulder-to-shoulder at a Wuhan water park where the fatal novel coronavirus pandemic began.

Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was littered with people merrymaking in swimsuits and goggles for an electronic music festival. Numerous people were perched on rubber dinghies or swimming up to their chests in water.

The coronavirus was first detected late last year in Wuhan and now, the Chinese city is edging back to normal life, reported The New Indian Express.

Partygoers appeared to be standing cheek by jowl while watching a performance, cooling down in the midst of searing summer heat. There was little space to float about, reported The Sun.

The said water park resumed operation in June following Wuhan gradually opening up following a 76-day quarantine period and rigid restrictions in efforts to control the prevalence of COVID-19.

According to local media, the park has capped attendance at 50 percent of normal capacity. It is offering half-price discounts for females swimmers.

Such surprising scenes are a far cry from the rigid lockdown imposed on the central Hubei province on the 23rd of January when the fatal virus began widespread beyond control.

These draconian restrictions halted the Wuhan's 11million residents' movement.

A performer for the Wuhan pool party in the stage show at the front of the pool was waving at the audience who were closely packed and waving their arms back. Some swimmers were snapping photographs on phones round their necks and protected in plastic pouches.

Another performer entertained the crowd by hovering above them with sparks shooting from his back on a water jet board.

All public transport was suspended and movement outside homes was imposed strict measures.

The lifting of the lockdown transpired on April 8 by which point COVID-19 was prevailing through the United States and western Europe.

Some people among the audience had worn life jackets, but none of the rightly-condensed swimmers appeared to be donning face masks.

A DJ in bright yellow headphones was playing on stage.

Three thousand fatalities were recorded in Wuhan due to COVID-19. However, residents reportedly believe an estimated 42,000 people died. Other people estimated more considering the number of cremation urns being transported to funeral homes.

COVID-19 has been prevalent across the globe, killing hundreds of thousands and prompting economic downfalls.

Since mid-May, no new domestically transmitted cases have been officially reported in Hubei province where Wuhan is the capital which could serve as an explanation for the Wuhan pool party.

The COVID-19 pandemic has registered over 770,000 fatalities worldwide. This coincides with the western world bracing itself for a second wave.

Scientists' belief indicated that the virus originated in bats before transmitting to humans in Wuhan possibly at one of the Chinese city's wet markets.

In an effort to bolster the local economy, the Hubei government has been providing throughout the province free entry to 400 tourist sites.

