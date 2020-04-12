Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has just released the music video for her latest song, "Boyfriend," on April 10. The song was released this week as a part of the deluxe version of her new album "Rare."

The music video opens with Gomez driving a convertible donning a chic vintage scarf with a fierce red coat and retro sunglasses. Not the only passenger in the car, the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star has an army of frogs in the backseat.

The song chronicles her longing to land her next relationship with an ideal gentleman - unlike her past failed attempts at love.

Basically, it is about looking for love in all the wrong places.

The catchy beat is reminiscent of the hit song "Fade" by Kanye West released in 2016.

Much like her good friend, Taylor Swift, Gomez, 27, sometimes incorporates little nods to past relationships in her songs and music videos.

Gomez wears several stunning outfits in the music video. In one scene wherein she was wearing a sparkly gown and a huge necklace, with the latter appearing to be a snake. According to "Seventeen," this could be alluding to her loyalty as an ally to Swift.

The hint to Gomez' other former boyfriend, The Weeknd, was striking: He had a scene with a frog in the MV for "Heartless," his 2019 single.

The "Rare" crooner dated The Weeknd between January 2017 and October 2017.

The nod to Bieber was smaller at 2:07. Gomez is shown throwing a vial into her glove compartment, where there lies a ring box. A theory said Bieber proposed to Gomez back in 2018, and her song "Ring" is believed to be confirmation.

"I want a boyfriend/But I just keep hitting dead ends," she sings. "Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut/Again and again."

Directed by Matty Peacock, the pop hitmaker takes charge of her destiny by employing a magic potion to weed out men she dated in her search for a suitable match.

"Again and again/ I want a boyfriend/ Tell me, are there any good ones left?/ I keep findin' wrong ones, but I want love/ Again and again/ I want a boyfriend," Gomez chants over the track's pulsating bass line as her roster of suitors shapeshift into amphibians.

"Bachelor" fan Gomez managed to honor the matchmaking series with a dark fairy tale spin.

Gomez ends up not having a boyfriend at the end, but she has plenty of pets.

Gomez' hit song "Lose You to Love Me" was also alluding to Justin Bieber, a source said.

From her relationship with The Weeknd, she claimed she suffered from his "emotional abuse."

Asked if the breakup was an ordeal, she said, "I've found strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality."

Gomez shared the context of the song through her Instagram story, "It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

She asserted that she wrote the song long before the COVID-19 crisis.

