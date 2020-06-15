Jennifer Aniston recently made an abundant donation worth $1 million to charity campaigning for anti-racism. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is also getting involved with the charity, matching the generosity of his former wife.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, 57, has been associated with a charity setting forth the benefit of African-Americans through the "Friends" actress, 51.

Last week, according to Aniston, she offered the hefty sum to Color of Change after she was perturbed by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Pitt, who divorced "The Morning Show" actress in 2005, stated he will provide the same amount as Aniston's, reported Olt News.

Also, the Oscars award-winning actor, who has taken a cue from his former wife, sits at the 18th place on the ranking of the 25 richest actors and actresses across the globe.

According to a source, Pitt ­became involved with the organization because of his former wife.

Pitt was present at the emerging Black Lives Matter movement protestations in Los Angeles.

Color of Change is the largest racial justice charity on the internet in the United States, according to Elle. It is a non-profit civil rights-promoting group.

This week, the insider added that Pitt joined the demonstrations and was at Aniston's house the following day. Both are passionate regarding the cause.

Aniston's net worth stands at $300 million, whereas Pitt has acquired roughly the same amount.

She linked the organization's page to her Instagram page in order for followers to make donations as well.

Also, she posted footage of a 60-year-old African-American man questioning the amount of time it will take for the proposed progress to ensue. She wrote in her caption that this week has been devastating and that people need to acknowledge that the long-running racism and violence in the U.S. "As allies, who want equality and peace, it's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?"

According to the website for Color of Change, they counter injustice, hold leaders liable, elevate solutions for racial justice to help the globe evolve, and commission transitory inequality research.

Aniston provided the hefty sum to the organization that resonated with her upon being affected by George Floyd's death after a police officer forced his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes.

Pitt and Aniston have remained friends and have spent time at Aniston's house recently, following 5 years of marriage.

Other celebrities nationwide have also donated generously to racial and social justice groups.

Pitt appeared riding his superbike upon joining the demonstrators in Hollywood and appeared to be donning a George Floyd emblazoned hoodie.

For the actor, it is not a standalone event as he had consistently made donations towards charity. Previously, he had been associated with charity organizations campaigning towards global development, humanitarian, and health causes.

