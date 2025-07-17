U.S. Politics

Epstein Accomplice's Lawyer Suggests Trump Would 'Agree' With Argument for Her Appeal: 'He's the Ultimate Dealmaker'

"I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it," the lawyer said

Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team personally appealed to President Donald Trump regarding her Supreme Court appeal.

Earlier this year, Maxwell petitioned the Supreme Court to review her case, claiming she should have been shielded by a non-prosecution agreement the late financier made with federal prosecutors in Florida, Axios reported. On Monday, the Justice Department urged the court to reject the appeal, arguing that lower courts already dismissed her legal team's arguments.

Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, wrote in a statement obtained by Axios, however, that he would "be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal."

"He's the ultimate dealmaker—and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it," Markus claimed.

The latest controversy arises as the president faces mounting criticism within his MAGA base after his administration's refusal to release the notorious "Epstein files." Trump previously said he would declassify the files during his 2024 campaign.

In response, Trump has labeled the situation a "hoax" orchestrated by the Democratic Party and former President Joe Biden. He has also repeatedly attacked his own supporters, calling them "stupid [and] foolish" for "doing the Democrats' work."

Former Trump officials, including Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, and Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, warned that the president's attacks on his base and his ongoing refusal to release the files could harm Republicans' chances for both the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election.

"You're going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement. If we lose 10% of the MAGA movement right now, we ain't gonna ... we're gonna lose 40 seats in '26," Bannon declared during a recent recording of "The War Room" podcast. "We're gonna lose the president."

