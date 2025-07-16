Apple's rumored iPhone Fold is at the center of speculations that claim it will have a more affordable price tag. There had been earlier rumors that Apple would deliver its foldable device with a premium price tag, which has led to mixed perceptions of the device.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released some pretty expensive technology in the past, such as the Vision Pro headset that came in at $3,500, as well as its previous Mac Pro.

Apple iPhone Fold New Rumor: Lower Price Tag

Fortune's Nick Lichtenberg shared a new report from an analysis done by UBS, which claims that the upcoming iPhone Fold is expected to feature a lower price tag than what was previously rumored. It was suggested that Apple has lowered the price of its iPhone Fold's production by as much as 4% thanks to significant tweaks on its memory, application processors, camera modules, and more.

Because of this, Apple's bill of materials for the iPhone Fold reportedly costs only $759. Compared to the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE, which has a BOM cost of $790, the iPhone Fold ranks closely.

However, there are still several factors to consider that make this device a premium, including the use of high-quality materials like its casing, hinges, and more. This reportedly puts the iPhone Fold at a price tag of $1,800 to $2,000.

More Affordable iPhone Fold Than Expected

This is already a significant decrease for a premium foldable smartphone that would come from Apple as it was originally speculated that the iPhone Fold would cost from around $2,000 to $2,500, per Ming-Chi Kuo.

The projected price tag of the iPhone Fold already features a contribution margin of 53% to 58% from its BOM cost, consistent with Samsung foldables and the iPhone 16 series.

The Latest iPhone Fold Rumors

The world of foldables is expanding, and one of the companies looking to take on the challenge is Apple. However, early rumors claimed that it would be a premium smartphone, with expectations claiming that it could cost around $2,000 to $2,300 outside the US tariffs.

There had been various speculations on when the iPhone Fold would release, with many claiming that it would be available immediately by next year, but other sources are saying that it could drop by 2027 or 2028. It is expected that this foldable version of the Apple smartphone would be the most expensive iPhone to date, with it featuring a foldable screen, an outer screen, intricate engineering, and more.

It was also revealed that this device will feature a "Liquid Metal" hinge that promises superior durability to the device, with the company accounting for the longevity of its folding mechanism for public use. Apple is also rumored to be considering a crease-free display for its inner screens, an under-display camera paired with Face ID, the removal of the Dynamic Island, AI-powered battery management, and many more.

Originally published on Tech Times