Brad Pitt reportedly visited former wife Angelina Jolie's home and stayed for 2 hours.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor appeared to be backing out of their driveway and rode a flashy motorcycle. The A-lister took off from Jolie's $24 million property in a gated community in Los Feliz after Tuesday's visit.

The former husband and wife live less than 10 minutes apart in Los Angeles, California, reported Meaww.

This transpired days after Jolie stated in an interview that her decision to divorce Pitt was the right decision for the purpose of her children's well-being.

Pitt and the "Maleficent" actress are reportedly in good terms and are co-parents their 6 children. The actor only spent time at Jolie's house merely for the sake of family matters, according to Harper's Bazaar.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," a source said.

The former couple was involved in a sensationalized custody battle after their divorce.

The pair reportedly marked their romance on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" wherein they were co-lead actors. This was while Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still a married couple.

Pitt and Jolie married each other in 2014 after dating for a while.

Pitt donned a long-sleeved light green shirt, jeans, and sneakers while wearing a silver helmet and gloves.

The pair are co-parenting the 6 children named Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie said she is focusing on the healing of her children. "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," Jolie stated to Vogue.

It was noted that the former partners having a meeting without their lawyers is unusual.

After the contentious custody battle they were involved in, they have reportedly come to an agreement on a new set-up of co-parenting their children.

Daily Mail revealed earlier this month new aerial photos displaying how the former flames have decked out their homes with trampolines, slides, and swings.

This summer, Pitt has appeared in Los Angeles riding various motorcycles. He was present at a George Floyd protest riding one.

Jolie previously said in November that she would prefer to live abroad and will do so when her children reach 18 years of age, but now, she would have to base where her former husband lives.

Through his legal team, Pitt contended against the idea of taking the children abroad.

In their custody battle, Pitt asserted that he would provide beyond adequate financial support, while Jolie demanded greater funding from his $300 million fortune.

Two weeks from now, they will be celebrating the birth date of their twins.

Jolie confessed that she quite lost herself when the pair's relationship was coming to an end.

