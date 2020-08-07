Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce or not? Brangelina's relationship is faring better, but it was debunked that they are far from holding off their divorce proceedings.

The pair had been formerly one of the hyped celebrity couples in Hollywood. They have six children together.

The former couple is still ailing from family wounds brought upon by their argument on a flight from Nice in 2016 wherein the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was reportedly inebriated and hostile in the presence of their youngsters. Jolie urgently filed for divorce as an aftermath of the incident and has reconciled with Pitt in the following years.

Now that both are back in good terms, the 45-year-old actress wants her kids to strengthen ties with their father, reported "Us Weekly."

According to a source, the "Maleficent" actress has been upholding a reconciliation between the father and his oldest kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15.

For the sake of their six children, the past few months have witnessed Pitt and Jolie waving the white flag and coming to a truce, reported Pink Villa.

Brangelina is reportedly undertaking family therapy sessions and working towards a more pleasant relationship as the divorce is yet to be finalized.

Australian news outlet "Who" has published a cover narrative alleging that Pitt and Jolie have put their divorce on hold for the time being, reported Gossip Cop.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Reunited With Angelina Jolie? Actor Seen in Ex-Wife's House for the 2nd Time in 2 Weeks

The tabloid indicated that as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down legal proceedings, the pair is making progress in their relationship.

When Jolie filed for divorce with Pitt in 2016, she cited that he is a child abuser and therefore, requested for child custody.

The young ones are spending time with Jolie and in addition, Pitt. The father's relationship to eldest sons Maddox and Pax is currently depicted as "non-existent" and Pitt is grappling to regain his children's faith in him. Though Jolie has been actively encouraging the children to patch their relationship with their father, sources are not convinced that there is a seamless path forward.

(The exes who separated after a total of 12 years of married life also share Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.)

The now-sober actor is eager to fix his relationship with his college student child Maddox, but the former is not prepared for reconciliation yet. A source said, "He's holding on to a lot of anger."

For more than one sighting, the paparazzi have recently photographed Pitt riding his motorbike outside Jolie's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles.

On the divorce between Pitt and Aniston being put on hold, Gossip Cop claims that the aforementioned tabloid's approach is a classic bait-and-switch.

The cover alleged that the former couple mended ties by putting family first. According to Gossip Cop, the narratives indicated could be accurate, but it does not translate to the divorce being hold off.

The celebrity fact check website debunked the "Who" article that in reality, Pitt and Jolie are merely in a better place as former partners.

While the divorce is being finalized, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not legally together. Should they decide to stop the divorce, it would require a paper trail. No trail exists, thus the published story is false.

Related Article: Brad Pitt Reunites With Angelina Jolie? Actor Seen in Ex-Wife's House for the First Time Since Divorce

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.