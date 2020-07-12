"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor Brad Pitt appeared at his former wife Angelina Jolie's home for the 2nd time.

This is following a report indicating that the ice in the former married pair's relationship was starting to melt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal issues are currently halted as courts tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitt is visiting the children "but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down because of COVID," a source reported to "Us Weekly."

This is the second time in 2 weeks that Pitt was witnessed leaving ex-Jolie's house again.

The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actors were in a relationship for 10 years before their marriage in 2014, according to Leftoye.

Pitt was spotted for the second round riding away from Jolie's house on a motorbike, donning a jacket and jeans.

According to a source, it has taken them a long duration alongside family therapy to reach such progress, reported Hindustan Times.

Regarding the legal process, the insider to "Us Weekly" described, "With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them. The legal process is slowed because of that." Regular visits are ongoing but there has been little development in resolving agreements.

The pair's short-lived marriage marked its end in 2016.

The names of their 6 children are as follows: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Reunites With Angelina Jolie? Actor Seen in Ex-Wife's House for the First Time Since Divorce

The children are reportedly no longer have separation issues from the "Maleficent" actress.

Pitt's visit is 2 days prior to Knox and Vivienne's birthday.

The 56-year-old actor previously passed by Jolie's mansion in June and was witnessed leaving her house for the second round on July 2.

According to a source on Wednesday, July 8, the former couple has been making efforts to work out their co-parenting relationship.

Pitt and Jolie's divorced cascaded into a heated and complicated custody battle. The custody agreement culminated in 2018 as to eliminate the necessity for a trial. The court concluded an agreement wherein Jolie was granted the 6 children's physical custody.

Jolie explained her decision to divorce, "I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,"

In an interview, she reportedly quite lost herself when her relationship with Pitt was about to reach its conclusion. Jolie said she felt a genuine melancholy.

"Brad and Angelina have continued to navigate a path forward for their children," the insider for Us Weekly stated regarding the progress.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Shawkat renounced dating rumors surrounding her and Pitt and clarified that they are not dating in an interview the previous week.

Pitt and Maddox, his oldest son, have soldiered through a cracked relationship since 2016. An alleged argument occurred between the pair riding a private plane.

Related Article: Brad Pitt Dumps Jennifer Aniston Again? Rumors Said He Kicked the 'Friends' Star Out of His Home

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.