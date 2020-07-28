Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell prefer that women who allege that Maxwell was their abuser to not use evidence from the criminal case to boost lawsuits by posting them online.

According to the Maxwell's attorneys, lawyers for women who alleged that Maxwell recruited and abused them should be imposed the same confidentiality measures as Maxwell's defense lawyers and prosecutors.

Meanwhile, also according to the attorneys, it was one topic that defense lawyers and prosecutors for Jeffrey Epstein's former lover could not be on the same page.

Maxwell's trial is slated in Manhattan federal court for July 2021, reported NP Telegraph.

The proposed order submitted on Monday would alleviate prosecutors and Maxwell's attorneys from divulging data online or elsewhere including "nude, partially-nude, or otherwise sexualized images, videos, or other depictions of individuals."

Prosecutors have declined to agree that the trial's witnesses and their attorneys should be subjected to the secrecy measures, according to the lawyers. They stated that they will respond on Thursday, indicated Week.

The joint protective order is routine is habitual in such cases.

Maxwell's attorneys quoted current civil litigation between her and "many of the government's potential witnesses. They indicated that numerous probable witnesses and their attorneys have publicly commented regarding the criminal case, reported "The Herald."

A judge would possibly deliberate on Tuesday whether or not to bar accusers of Maxwell from posting evidence connected to Maxwell's criminal trial online in efforts to boost their ongoing civil lawsuits.

The attorneys could not deliberate on whether to extend the scope of the measures to the state witnesses. Several of the witnesses were underage girls when they claimed that Maxwell helped recruit them in a plot that resulted in sexual abuse courtesy of her and Epstein.

Maxwell, 58, has been imprisoned without bail following her arrest many weeks ago. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of procuring and helping to abuse 3 girls by Epstein during the 1990s.

Last August, Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan lockdown as he awaited trial for sex trafficking connected to the abuse of women and underage in Florida and Manhattan in the early 2000s.

According to the attorneys, "There is a substantial concern that these individuals will seek to use discovery materials to support their civil cases and future public statements."

Epstein's former partner faces 6 counts of sex trafficking with minors involved.

In the previous week, the judge involved in a settled civil lawsuit against the British socialite from 2015 decided to disclose the majority of the documents in the dispute. This is despite her lawyers contending that the sealed documents could "inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims."

The attorneys were provided a week to appeal the decision. However, the court is slated to make the evidence from Maxwell's criminal case accessible within the week.

Maxwell had been hiding out in a mansion in New Hampshire mansion for a year after Epstein's death.

