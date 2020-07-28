A new court filing divulged highly private evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell's case include "nude, partially nude, or otherwise sexualized images (and) videos" on Monday.

Maxwell is alleged to had been procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sexual pleasure. She is currently in custody at MDC Brooklyn without bail as she awaits trial.

Maxwell's lawyers think such materials should not be disclosed to the public and should be filed under seal. They stated that the highly confidential information should not be "disseminated, transmitted, or otherwise copied," according to a proposed protective order filed in a Manhattan court.

According to prosecutors, Maxwell recruited underage girls for late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking empire. She reportedly even engaged in sexual relations with a number of victims, reported Washington Times.

Some of Epstein's alleged victims have filed a civil lawsuit against Maxwell currently in progress in federal court.

The filing indicated that Maxwell's lawyers and prosecutors had been coordinating to ascertain which discovery materials should be disclosed to the public. They have only had a dispute over 2 details, indicated New York Post.

To all 6 charges on the arraignment, the 58-year-old British socialite has pleaded not guilty.

The sensitive material is believed to be associated with Maxwell, but it is was not disclose who else is featured on the material, reported Telegraph.

The backing's description was indicated in a 13-page document. The document imposes limitations on evidence that Manhattan federal prosecutors will divulge to her defense team.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Spongebob Squarepants' Home Located on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedo Island'?

Prosecutors and Maxwell's legal teams requested Judge Alison Nathan to settle two disputes regarding the evidence.

Maxwell's attorneys wrote, "The government's proposed restriction is therefore 'broader than necessary' to protect the privacy interests of these individuals who have already chosen to self-identify, and will hinder the defense's ability to conduct further factual investigation, prepare witnesses for trial, and advocate on Ms. Maxwell's behalf."

Maxwell's lawyers wanted any witnesses, among them alleged victims, to not acquire permission to use the evidence for any purpose other than prepping for the criminal trial. Maxwell's alleged victims have ongoing lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover.

According to Maxwell's attorneys, they should be granted permission to name victims involved who have already spoken publicly regarding the pair's alleged sex trafficking plot.

A point they could not agree on is whether Maxwell's defense lawyers should be authorized to divulge the alleged victims' identities mentioned in the material who have already spoken to the media and on the record.

The judge will approve which documents will not be divulged.

Maxwell was imprisoned earlier this month on a six-count arraignment for allegedly procuring girls for Epstein's sexual abuse and then lying about it under oath.

Epstein's associate had been hiding out in a New Hampshire mansion for a year following Epstein's death due to suicide in a Lower Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking indictment.

Related Article: Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Needs to Find 3 Girls a Day to Be Sexually Abused by Jeffrey Epstein

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.