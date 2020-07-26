The peculiar trending claim is that cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants' home address corresponds to a location on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's privately owned island. The home address was displayed on his driver's license.

The pedophile island's address indicated is one among the conspiracy claims linked with the convicted pedophile and late financier Epstein who committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking arraignment.

Therefore, social media has declared that the public's favorite yellow sea sponge under the sea was associated with Epstein's death. People are attempting to link Spongebob Squarepants to a conspiracy regarding Epstein because his home address corresponds to a location in Google Maps with one of the convicted's compounds, reported What's Trending.

An advantage of conspiracy theories is that little is needed to develop an outlandish theory, as was proven this week by trending posts. Thus, pedophilia is somehow normalizing to young people, reported Know Your Meme, indicated Know Your Meme.

A trending Facebook post indicates the said address on Squarepants' driver license that was 124 Conch Street, St. Thomas. It is the same address as an Epstein's Island building, specifying that "all of these cartoons are tainted by paedophiles. Our kids are not safe," reported The Courier Daily.

The cartoon television show "Spongebob Squarepants" has been running consistently for over 20 years.

The phone number listed on the poster from the TV series is the same phone number as Epstein's address. A writer from Renegade Tribute called the phone number and the answering machine of "Spongebob Squarepants" responded.

The 124 Conch Street address is the location of the pineapple house in Bikini Bottom on the Pacific Ocean's floor where Spongebob Squarepants resides with pet snail Gary and pet scallop Shelley. But the aforementioned address has no ties with the location wherein under-aged girls were apparently sexually abused that is the Caribbean island named Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands.

Little Saint James is the site alleged by the Federal Bureau of investigation to the location where numerous crimes were committed by Epstein.

Google Maps has the reputation for being notoriously unreliable as the website requires small to no confirmation of identity if an individual indicates that they are a business owner, and less verification to claim a new business at a new address.

The aforementioned theory gained prevalence on Wednesday when Twitter handle @StormElliac tweeted the finding. It became widespread on social media platforms including TikTok, where teens were stunned at the allegation, thinking it to be evidence of a Spongebob/child-sex conspiracy.

Snopes stated that Google Maps could be conveniently manipulated, allowing business listings online to be for the purpose of fun and profit. The website remarks a "The Wall Street Journal" article that pointed out the unreliability of the site in 2019.

Upon the alleged human trafficking king's death, numerous of his owned private properties were divulged by authorities. The said island corresponding to Spongebob's home address served as a route for controlled substances, exchange of money, and humans.

