A DNA company created a website to discover possible heirs to the estate of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and has found 130 people asserting to be the former pedophile inmate's children.

The multimillionaire's inheritors may be bequeathed to a part of his $635 million estate. This covers his luxury 75-acre estate and Manhattan mansion, also labeled as "pedophile island."

Meanwhile, 386 individuals notified Epsteinheirs.com with 30 percent thinking that they are his successors.

Last year, Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan prison while expecting a trial on sex-trafficking accusations. He had never been married and was known to have no offsprings.

According to Harvey Morse, founder of Morse Genealogical Services to The Sun, "Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child."

The financier is believed to have possessed a fortune amounting to £470M.

Any individual who is able to certify that the jailed sex offender is their father would be in line to acquire a share of the said fortune.

Founder Harvey Morse also told the UK paper that Epsteinheirs.com was initiated hours following Prince Andrew's friend was discovered hanged in a Manhattan lockup in August. Calls have been surging in since the incident.

Epstein worked for his fortune as an asset manager and thrived among elite circles.

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor to be a prostitute but submitted to a plea deal highly condemned for being too tolerant.

The deal demanding to list himself as a sex offender and he was in service in prison for 13 months, but he was permitted to do office work 6 days a week.

Morse Genealogical Services created the website, indicating that it seeks to locate "missing and unknown heirs to estates worldwide," according to the said website.

Morse added that he could also potentially be a grandfather. Epstein reportedly had sex 3 times a day for decades.

A Brit woman divulged that she met the late financier at a high-end store in London back in the 1990s. She was impregnated following a one-night stand.

Morse added that if the company demonstrated a believable lead, they would file a petition to a US court to confirm the genetic association via a DNA test.

"About a quarter of the calls have required investigation but so far we have not felt confident to take any further," Morse said according to MSN.

The value of the estate was initially estimated at around $577 million following the sale of some assets.

According to Daily Mail, five of Epstein's cars were put up for sale by administrators including a $133,200 Mercedes, $195,000 Bentley. and 3 Chevrolet Suburbans amounting to a total of $112,000. The purchasers' names have not been divulged.

