U.S. Immigration

Business Owner Raided by CBP Agents Says They Refused to Show a Warrant: 'I Feel Like My Rights Were Violated'

"They weren't answering any of my questions," the car wash owner said

By
Street Arrests of Immigrants Without Criminal History by ICE Have Soared 1,100% Since 2017: Study
A California car wash owner says ICE agents refused to show him a warrant while raiding his business, leaving him feeling like his "rights were violated."

A California car wash owner says Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents stormed his business without showing a warrant, part of an escalation in workplace immigration raids.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has renewed its aggressive focus on immigration enforcement. A central element of this strategy has been worksite raids, often at small businesses.

On June 22, armed CBP officials arrived at Bubble Bath Hand Car Wash in Torrance, California, in unmarked cars, according to the Washington Post. Surveillance footage shows them entering restricted areas and shoving both staff and the owner, Emmanuel Karim Nicola-Cruz, who says his multiple requests to see a warrant were ignored.

"They weren't answering any of my questions," Nicola-Cruz told the outlet. "I feel like my rights were 100% violated. I feel absolutely, absolutely betrayed. We have American flags all over the property. We're an American business."

One worker was pushed into a gate, and others fled into the car wash tunnel. DHS said the worker was attempting to escape, but denied any misconduct. The shop has since lost business, and its owner, who has not been charged, says his family now fears further retaliation.

The incident is one of dozens across the country that immigration advocates say reflect a pattern of rights violations. From Florida construction sites to Nebraska meatpacking plants, ICE raids have increasingly targeted small operations, where owners are less likely to push back.

In many cases, workers are arrested while business owners remain untouched. Some raids have involved questionable tactics, including entering private areas without judicial warrants and using so-called "Blackie's warrants," which do not name specific individuals.

Though DHS claims the raids aim to disrupt illegal hiring practices, the outcomes suggest a different motive: increasing migrant arrest numbers. Even some business owners who cooperated with immigration checks and used tools like E-Verify have faced surprise raids.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
California, Ice, Immigration, Undocumented immigrants, Immigration reform, Warrant

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA

Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'

Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'
Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know