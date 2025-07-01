Diamondbacks Ban Season Ticket Holder for Fan Interference After Catching Ball Meant for Player

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acted quickly against a longtime season ticket holder after repeated violations of ballpark rules, including a high-profile incident of fan interference during Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

Fan Interference Alters Game Momentum

In the eighth inning of the Giants' 4–2 loss to the Diamondbacks, Arizona's Tim Tawa made a leap for a deep fly ball hit by San Francisco's Christian Koss in a play at the fence in left field. While Tawa was extending to catch it near the fence, one fan reached over the railing with his own glove and caught it before him.

First ruled out by the umpires on the field, the call was later overturned on review, according to ESPN. Koss was given second base, but the D-backs were able to get out of the inning and hang on for the victory.

Repeat Offender Gets the Boot

For MLB fans, the involvement of this violator in MLB games could spell disaster for the whole community. In the Arizona Sports 98.7 FM sports station, the offender was named Dave McCaskill

He is a repeat offender: being escorted out of Chase Field three times and scanned by stadium security as many as 10 times in his years of attending games. That background, added to Monday's incident, was too much for the organization.

"While our policy is to not publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference incident during last night's game. This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account, and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025."

In a rare public release concerning a fan issue, the D-Backs announced that they have formally revoked the season ticket account of the involved individual.

Although the Arizona organization admitted that it's not their policy to release any information about season ticket holders, they're doing this to address the rumors and media inquiries about fan interference.

Could the Offender Return to Chase Field?

The team did leave the door open for a potential return. Under the current statement, McCaskill could be eligible to return to Chase Field in 2026, as long as he complies with specific requirements and upholds the team's Fan Code of Conduct in the future.

The Diamondbacks' action is a warning to all MLB fans at Chase Field and other stadiums: messing with gameplay and doing something against stadium rules has actual consequences.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com