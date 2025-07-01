Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him

Elon Musk said he will support Rep. Thomas Massie's reelection bid in 2026, deepening his public break with President Donald Trump as the two feud over government spending, foreign policy and control of the Republican Party's future.

Tensions between the two men have escalated in recent weeks, with Musk denouncing Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as a reckless expansion of government spending. Trump has framed support for the bill as a loyalty test for GOP lawmakers, singling out Massie for voting "no."

Trump has labeled Massie a "loser" and promised to back a primary challenger.

Massie, 54, has been an outspoken critic of the bill and U.S. military actions abroad, teaming up with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on a bipartisan war powers resolution to prevent further escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

But as Musk's battle with Trump over the bill continues, the Tesla CEO publicly threw his support behind Massie this week. When asked on X who would support the Kentucky Republican in 2026, Musk replied, "Me."

In another post, when a user asked him to support Massie because "he's a genuine fiscal conservative," Musk responded with, "I will."

I will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

It remains to be seen whether Musk's backing can shield Massie from a Trump-led primary effort, however, the SpaceX CEO notably poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump's 2024 campaign and donated to other Republican campaigns.

