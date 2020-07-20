Ghislaine Maxwell had to procure three girls daily to be sexually abused by sentenced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This was indicated by an alleged victim who has chosen to stay anonymous in getting involved with the case.

Maxwell is an exceedingly rich man's daughter and a longtime associate of another; she had the privilege of close proximity to wealth. Her net worth still remains to be a mystery.

The British socialite fears that she will meet an impending endpoint much alike Epstein, her former lover.

She is awaiting trial at a Brooklyn jail and apparently thinks that her sex offender associate was killed while in prison, reported The Sun US.

"Everyone's view including Ghislaine's is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested," according to an anonymous friend.

On Tuesday, a federal judge declined to grant Maxwell bail and commanded her to spend the next year awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center, according to The New York Post.

Farmer stated that the 58-year-old supervised the sex-trafficking operation for years.

Earlier this month, Maxwell was taken into custody on child-sex trafficking and perjury charges subjected to 35 years in jail if convicted. She vehemently denies the accusations and has pleaded not guilty, reported The Sun UK.

The procurement of up to 3 girls daily was reportedly for the purpose of Epstein's "sexual pleasure." This statement will possibly form a key plank for the socialite's criminal case.

Also Read: Mother Kills Daughter, Covers Up By Claiming Toddler Shot Herself With a Gun

At the pedophile financier's remote ranch, Farmer said Maxwell commanded her to strip naked before groping her breasts at the age of 16.

Forty-one-year-old Farmer alleged that the partners-in-crime spoiled her with presents and indicated that they would advance her studies to contribute to a plot to entrap her in an "organized sex-trafficking ring."

In their case against Maxwell, she is among the trio of victims who US federal prosecutors will gather information from.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial slated on July 2021 at one of America's worst prisons.

Aside from Farmer, a psychologist, one of the girls was only 14 years of age at the time of the offense.

A 6-count arraignment that outlines the charges, identifies Farmer as merely "minor victim 2" who was reportedly abused in New Mexico back in 1996.

Theories have been circulating regarding Epstein's cause of death with several people believing that he was murdered in order to withhold the release of his friends' names who partied with him on the "Pedophile Island."

Cameras were not functioning properly in his phone and the guards on duty "falsified check" which both raised judgment. Conclusive evidence is yet to be found as to who is the suspect if Epstein did not commit suicide.

Famer pleaded last week for Maxwell to remain imprisoned in a statement to her bail hearing. According to Farmer, "She was a sexual predator who abused me and countless other children and young women."

Related Article: New York Man Shot Dead While Walking With 6-Year-Old Daughter

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.