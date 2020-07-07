Meghan Markle reprimanded Prince Harry following his remark that he is "aging" in a recently released video.

The former royals were participating in Queen Elizabeth II's Commonwealth Trust video call when Prince Harry made the self-deprecating comment.

The pair have recently undergone a number of missions to participate in talks regarding the Black Lives Matter movement that arose when African-American George Floyd by the police. Markle has acknowledged the public to engage in discussions regarding the issue. She remarked that it is necessary for people to undergo an uncomfortable experience on the path towards equality as she spoke honestly about the said issues.

Prince Harry remarked, "I'm aging, right, I'm 35 already," reported Mirror.

Thiry-eight-year-old Markle interjected and said that was not aging.

"It is aging compared to these guys," he referred to the participants on the video call as they were having discussions discussed on the subject of Black Lives Matter, according to Mogaznews En.

Prince Harry and Markle joined co-founder of We Belong Chrisann Jarrett which is headed by young individuals who migrated to the United Kingdom and director of Equality Bahamas Alicia Wallace.

The Duke of Sussex also received disapproval after he took swipe at the United Kingdom empire by indicating that the history of the Commonwealth, however uncomfortable, should be acknowledged.

On the subject of justice and equal rights, Prince Harry indicated that it is necessary for the Commonwealth to follow those who have conceded to the past and are making efforts to right wrongs.

The July 1st chat was also participated by Abdullahi Alim, leader of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers and Mike Omoniyi, founder of The Common Sense Network.

Prince Harry stated, "So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

"It's not going to be easy and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits."

The Duchess of Sussex indicated that equality was a basic human right.

"We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships."

Markle stated that it is a time of assessment when people should be taking responsibility for their past wrongdoings.

The couple was speaking from their home in Los Angeles, Markle's hometown.

"Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing -- which is a fundamental human right," the duchess said.

Prince Harry also underscored his perspective on unconscious bias.

"We can't deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently," he acknowledged.

